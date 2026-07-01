Orange County SC Completes Transfer of Pedro Guimaraes to Eintracht Frankfurt

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County Soccer Club today announced the completion of defender Pedro Guimaraes' transfer to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt. Following his 18th birthday, Guimaraes has officially joined the German club and has arrived in Frankfurt to begin the next chapter of his professional career.

"We're excited to see Pedro officially join Eintracht Frankfurt and take this next step in his career," said Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations & General Manager. "It's been a privilege to be part of his journey and to watch his development during his time at Orange County SC. We thank Pedro for everything he's brought to our club and know he'll approach this opportunity with the same professionalism and dedication he showed throughout his time here. We wish him every success in Germany and look forward to watching him compete on one of Europe's biggest stages."

The transfer represents the largest player sale in Orange County SC history. It ranks among the most significant transfers in USL Championship history, further reinforcing the club's reputation as one of North America's premier player development organizations.

Guimaraes joined Orange County SC through the club's Next Wave program in August 2024 after developing with the LAFC Academy. During his time with the Black and Orange, the Aliso Viejo native established himself as one of the country's top young defenders while earning multiple call-ups to the U.S. Youth National Team program, including selection to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad.

"To the players, coaches and fans, the day has come for me to take a new path in my professional career," said Pedro Guimaraes. "I have truly enjoyed my time at OC and have made countless memories and formed bonds that will never be broken. I sincerely appreciate all of the support from the fans, my teammates and the coaching staff. I will be forever grateful, and it has been a true honor to play for Orange County Soccer Club. Thank you. For County."

In 2026, Guimaraes made 15 appearances across all competitions, recording 1 goal and 2 assists before departing for Germany. Combined with his standout 2025 campaign, he leaves Orange County SC with 40 professional appearances, scoring 5 goals while becoming the latest success story from the club's internationally recognized player pathway.







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