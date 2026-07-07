Three Switchbacks Players Named to Team of the Week for Week 17/18
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC officially announced today that Adrien Perez and Garven Metusala have been named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week, and Aidan Rocha to the Team of the Week Bench, presented by SiteOne, for week 17/18 of the 2026 season.
Perez delivered a standout performance on Saturday night in the Switchbacks'
home match against Phoenix Rising FC, scoring twice and adding an assist to fuel the team's comeback victory. The dynamic attacker recorded four shots on target, made six entries into the attacking third, and finished the match with a 74% passing accuracy.
Returning to the club following international duty with Haiti during the 2026 World Cup, Metusala made an immediate impact on both ends of the pitch. The defender scored his first goal for the Switchbacks, heading home a corner kick delivered by Perez. Defensively, Metusala was equally impressive, winning both of his tackle attempts, recording five clearances, and completing 52 accurate passes.
Rocha earned a place on the bench after another consistent performance. He created two scoring chances, won seven duels, and drew four fouls, providing a steady presence throughout the match.
The Switchbacks head on the road to battle Orange County SC in the last match of the group stage in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on July 11. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.
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