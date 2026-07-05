Switchbacks Pick up Three Points at Home against Phoenix Rising FC

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Rashed Jahan

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Rashed Jahan(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned an impressive 3-1 win at home over Phoenix Rising FC.

Phoenix opened the scoring early when #11 Gunnar Studenhofft lofted a high-arching shot that went over the head of Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera and across the goal line, putting the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 4'.

The Switchbacks found the equalizer in the 34'. #8 Frank Daroma Found #10 Adrien Perez, who fired a strike from outside the box and into the back of the net for his second goal of the season to make it 1-1 heading into the half.

Colorado Springs wasted little time taking the lead after the break. The Switchbacks were awarded a corner in the 48' which was taken by Perez, who found #23 Garven Metusala in front of the net as he welcomed himself back to Colorado Springs with a header that got past Phoenix goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky to put the Switchbacks ahead 2-1. This marked Metusala's first goal with the club.

The Switchbacks picked up an insurance goal in the 79'. #18 Aidan Rocha made a pass through two Phoenix defenders to Perez, who dribbled the ball into the box and calmly drove the ball off his left foot, finding the bottom right corner of the net for his second goal of the night, and giving the Switchbacks a 3-1 lead.

Colorado Springs controlled most of the match, taking 21 shots with 11 shots on target and finishing with 64.7% possession. An aggressive offensive performance paved the way to a win and three points.

The Switchbacks head on the road to battle Orange County SC in the last match of the group stage in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on July 11. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website for the latest news and information.

Post Match Quotes:

Alan McCann

Overall thoughts:

"One of our best moments all year. Even if we hadn't gone in tied at halftime, I would've said the same. We were very, very good. The goal we conceded was a bad moment, but we started to realize it was a rare moment."

On Speedy Williams and Chris Herrera starting:

"Speedy Williams, the only reason he didn't start against San Antonio is that he was coming back from an injury. But you see how much of a rock he is, you see why he started. He is very important to the team as a man, a leader, and a footballer. So, as long as he is himself, it's gonna take an animal to put him down. And Chris was fantastic in training. The reality is, we were talking about consistency and giving up too many chances. But our conversion stats were so high. So something had to change."

Garven Metusala

On coming back from an international call-up.

"As I said before, I wanted to bring my experience and bring some stuff that I learned, some calmness as well on the pitch, and I feel like I did today. So, I contributed to the victory today, and I'm happy."

Adrien Perez

On his two goals:

"Honestly, the focus is just to get the ball in the goal. I feel like I've been struggling to get shots on goal and hit the target. So that was my main focus, just to get it on target. If the goalie makes a save, keep running."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Chris Herrera () PHX: Patrick Rakovsky (8)

Goals: COS: Perez (A:Daroma) (34'), Metusala (A:Perez) (48'), Perez (A:Rocha) (79') PHX: Studenhofft (A:Flores) (4')

YC:COS: N/A PHX: Ramirez (42'), Rivera (73')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.