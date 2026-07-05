Wilson's Second-Half Finish Earns LouCity Fourth of July Home Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Jansen Wilson scored the winning goal as Louisville City FC defeated Hartford Athletic 1-0 on Saturday before an Independence Day crowd of 10,572 fans at Lynn Family Stadium, earning the club's first win at home since April 18.

It was an authoritative performance by Louisville (7-5-3, 24 points), which finished with 65.2% possession, equaling a season-high from that April 18 win over Sporting JAX. LouCity finished with 24 shots, six times Hartford's total of four.

The game pitted the USL Championship's second-best offense, LouCity, against the league's top defense, Hartford (4-3-6, 18 points). But in the end, Louisville's defense was stifling and its attack was unlucky not to break through more than just once.

"I thought we controlled the tempo of the game, the rhythm of the game," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "We had a huge emphasis going into the game, we knew what we would see. We knew we'd see a deep block and we had to break down really a back six all night long."

Wilson's goal came in the 67th minute, on a delivery from Chris Donovan. LouCity had opened Hartford up, with Donovan's run in behind pulling Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha off his line. Donovan's cross to the back post found Wilson, who hit it first-time into the open net.

It was Wilson's fifth goal of the league campaign and eighth of the season overall. For Donovan, the assist was his fourth in league play and fifth overall.

"As a team, we talk about getting players in the box for service and being dangerous off of that," Wilson said. "And I got to the back post and Chris played a fantastic ball that it was probably harder to miss than it was to score."

Louisville nearly added a second goal on several occasions, including a late Wilson shot that Siaha saved from point-blank range. Louisville had five shots on target and also hit the frame of the goal twice.

Defensively, Louisville was the more stout side, despite Hartford's league-best defensive record of 10 goals allowed.

Hartford managed just six touches in Louisville's box, compared to Louisville's 28 touches in the Hartford penalty area. Hartford had just one shot on target on the night, forcing a kick save from Louisville's Danny Faundez in the 16th minute.

"The most pleasing thing for me was the clean sheet, second in a row," Bird said. "And we didn't really, other than the chance at the start of the second half, we didn't really give them much. We defended in advance well, we organized well when we were off the ball. So all in all, a really pleasing performance."

The win extends Louisville's unbeaten run to five games across all competitions, including two wins in its last four league games. The victory also keeps Louisville in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.

Louisville has never lost to Hartford Athletic at home in seven all-time meetings in Kentucky. LouCity is also perfect on Independence Day, with a 4-0-0 record on the Fourth of July, outscoring its opponents 7-0 on the holiday.

Next week, Louisville will remain home for a rivalry clash with in-state foe Lexington SC, in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. The game will also serve as the final group stage game in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, with Louisville needing a result to guarantee qualification for the tournament's knockout round.

For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/lexington.

Of note, Louisville's Kevon Lambert made his return to the field in the game. The Jamaican international had not played in a game since March 14 due to a nagging injury.

"I've been out for months, and yeah, so it's like step by step," Lambert said. "So today, I was at my first game back, and hopefully I can just keep it rolling."

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Hartford Athletic

Date: July 4, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 10,572

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 1, 1)

Hartford Athletic (0, 0, 0)

Goals

Louisville City FC

67' Jansen Wilson (Chris Donovan)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez, 3 - Jake Morris (83' 13 - Amadou Dia), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes, 4 - Sean Totsch, 23 - Sam Gleadle (58' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 8 - Taylor Davila, 31 - Kevon Lambert (58' 6 - Zach Duncan), 7 - Ray Serrano, 47 - Mukwelle Akale (89' 21 - Quenzi Huerman), 9 - Chris Donovan (83' 14 - Tola Showunmi)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 2 - Aiden McFadden, 27 - Evan Davila, 97 - Thomas Weinrich

Interim head coach: Simon Bird

Hartford Athletic: 77 - Antony Siaha; 25 - Britton Fischer, 4 - Jordan Scarlett (c), 15 - Arturo Diz Pe, 22 - TJ Presthus (73' 17 - Sadat Anaku), 6 - Beverly Makangila, 19 - Emmanuel Samadia (78' 29 - Abdullah Taofeek), 16 - Barry Coffey (45' 9 - Augustine Williams), 8 - Junior Moreira (78' 20 - Andrés Hernández), 24 - Galen Flynn (45' 5 - Baboucarr Njie), 11 - Michee Ngalina

Unused substitutes: 1 - Enzo Carvalho; 10 - Samuel Careaga

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Hartford Athletic

Shots: 24 / 4

Shots on Goal: 5 / 1

Expected goals: 2.23 / 0.22

Possession: 65.2% / 34.8%

Fouls: 4 / 10

Offside: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 7 / 1

Discipline Summary:

Louisville City FC:

54' Sean Totsch (yellow)

Hartford Athletic:

38' Galen Flynn (yellow)

73' Jordan Scarlett (yellow)

Referee: Atahan Yaya







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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