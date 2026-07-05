FC Tulsa Match against Sacramento Republic FC Postponed
Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Due to persistent lightning strikes in the area, tonight's match for FC Tulsa against Sacramento Republic FC has been postponed. The match will be made up at a later date to be announced in the coming days.
Tickets purchased for tonight's match can be used for the rescheduled match. If you have any questions, reach out to tickets@fctulsa.com.
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026
- Oakland Mounts Second Half Comeback, But Fall, 1-2, to New Mexico United on the Road - Oakland Roots SC
- Hounds Fall in Chippy Affair with Brooklyn - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Thumps Rowdies, 4-1, Extending Unbeaten Streak to Five - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Match against Sacramento Republic FC Postponed - FC Tulsa
- Wilson's Second-Half Finish Earns LouCity Fourth of July Home Win - Louisville City FC
- Brooklyn FC Men Earn Historic First Road Victory in Pittsburgh, 2-0 - Brooklyn FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles Western Conference-Leading Orange County SC to Hard-Fought 1-1 Tie - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Fall, 4-1, to Lexington - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- 10-Man Battery Fall, 2-0, to Indy on Independence Day - Charleston Battery
- Louisville City FC Shuts out Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Lexington Erupts for Four Goals against First-Place Tampa Bay Rowdies in Dominating Win - Lexington SC
- Boys in Blue Blank Charleston - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Hosts City of Pawtucket Official Fourth of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC Today - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Match against Sacramento Republic FC Postponed
- FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks to Kick off Second Half of 2026 Campaign
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Saturday, July 4 - 7:30 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Launches Promotions for July 4 Match
- FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Make One Day Happen