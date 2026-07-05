FC Tulsa Match against Sacramento Republic FC Postponed

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Due to persistent lightning strikes in the area, tonight's match for FC Tulsa against Sacramento Republic FC has been postponed. The match will be made up at a later date to be announced in the coming days.

Tickets purchased for tonight's match can be used for the rescheduled match. If you have any questions, reach out to tickets@fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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