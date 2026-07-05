Rhode Island FC Battles Western Conference-Leading Orange County SC to Hard-Fought 1-1 Tie

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, RI - On a warm, rainy Independence Day at Centreville Bank Stadium, Rhode Island FC complemented Pawtucket's postgame fireworks show with an exciting display of its own on the field, holding the Western Conference-leading Orange County SC to a 1-1 tie. Hugo Bacharach's second professional goal rewarded the hosts for a dominant attacking performance throughout the game, but a second-half Orange County goal was enough to hold off the Ocean State club as both clubs split the points in a thrilling contest.

In a strong first half in which Rhode Island FC (4W-4L-4T) outshot Orange County SC (7W-2L-6T) 9-1 and tested the Western Conference leaders with 19 crosses, the only thing missing for the hosts was a goal. The Ocean State club found its first dangerous chance in the 22nd minute when RIFC broke loose on the counter, and Amos Shapiro-Thompson tore down the left wing. Shapiro-Thompson split two defenders with a central pass to Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, who floated a quick cross to a wide-open Clay Holstad. Holstad took the ball down with only the goalkeeper to beat, and fizzed a volley just north of the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Rhode Island FC nearly found the back of the net off of the corner when Bacharach came charging into the box, connecting with Shapiro-Thompson's header and drilling it just over the crossbar. The header was as close as RIFC came to scoring up until the first minute of second-half stoppage time, when Nick Scardina got on the end of a well-worked passing sequence in the box and forced a low save from Orange County goalkeeper Alex Rando to end the half scoreless.

Rhode Island FC did not take long to capitalize on its attacking dominance, finding the back of the net just six minutes into the second half. Shapiro-Thomspon connected with Bacharach once again with an inswinging corner kick, and this time the defender tucked his header into the bottom-left corner to give RIFC the lead with his second professional goal.

Inspired by the breakthrough, RIFC continued to pile the pressure onto the Western Conference leaders. In the 54th minute, Shapiro-Thompson intercepted a pass, forcing a dangerous turnover in the final third, and Jojea Kwizera forced a diving stop from Rando with a powerful effort from inside the box.

Despite RIFC's relentless momentum, Orange County SC capitalized on its first and only shot of the half in the 67th minute to level the game at 1-1. Ousmane Sylla provided the moment of magic for the visitors, picking up the ball on the right wing before dribbling past his defender and into the box. Working quickly towards goal, Sylla deposited a composed finish past RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas and into the right-side netting.

Despite a flurry of stoppage-time opportunities that brought RIFC's shot deficit to 24-2 throughout the game, the homeside could not find the game-winning breakthrough as both sides split the points on America's 250th birthday.

Up next, RIFC will travel out west to Heart Health Park for a midweek matchup with Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, July 8, at 10:30 p.m. The Ocean State club will then return home for the first of two straight home games when it welcomes Brooklyn FC to Centreville Bank Stadium for Pride Night on Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Hugo Bacharach (Amos Shapiro-Thompson), 51st minute: Bacharach heads in Shapiro-Thompson's in-swinging corner kick. RI 1, OC 0

OC - Ousmane Sylla, 67th minute: Sylla takes a quick run and slots the ball into the right-side netting. RI 1, OC 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Grant Stoneman made his 150th career USL Championship regular-season appearance.

Hugo Bacharach scored his second professional goal for Rhode Island FC. The goal marked his second-straight game with a goal contribution, following his assist in RIFC's 4-1 win at Loudoun United FC on June 13.

Amos Shapiro-Thompson tallied his third assist of the season across all competitions. He has assisted goals in back-to-back home games.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in its last three games across all competitions, and holds a 6W-1L-5T record through 12 games at Centreville Bank Stadium in 2026.

Rhode Island FC's 24 shots marked its highest shot total in the 2026 regular season, and the two shots it faced was its lowest total all season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Hugo Bacharach

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.