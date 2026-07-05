Brooklyn FC Men Earn Historic First Road Victory in Pittsburgh, 2-0

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - Brooklyn FC Men got their first ever road win in club history with a 1-0 victory in a feisty match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

The match started off with the Riverhounds in control as Brooklyn FC got off to a slow start. Between the 14th and 17th minute, Pittsburgh took 3 shots, including a volley from midfielder Eliot Goldthorp which forced the first save of the day from Brooklyn goalkeeper Lukas Burns.

Brooklyn started to gain control and in the 30th minute got their first shot of the game. A corner was swung in and found the head of midfielder John Klein which was flicked narrowly past the post. Four minutes later, midfielder Jaden Servania took a long shot from outside the box for the team's first shot on target.

Brooklyn came out of halftime with much more energy and found the breakthrough in the 50th minute. Recently named USL Championship Mid-Season Young Player of the Year, CJ Olney continued an impressive campaign with his second goal of the year. Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele drove through the defence and played a ball across the top of the box which found Olney. He then took a touch before volleying the ball into the back of the net with a powerful strike.

Pittsburgh responded with some pressure including a shot that was cleared off the line by defender Callum Frogson in the 65th minute. Things began to get chippy as Pittsburgh substitute Trevor Amann came into the game and jumped into Burns, earning himself a yellow card and some shoves from the Brooklyn players, including captain Tommy McNamara.

In the 73rd minute, Brooklyn midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi and defender Ryan McLaughlin entered the match, both making returns from injuries.

Just minutes later, the match heated up as a red card was shown to a player on each team. In the 76th minute a scuffle broke out and Brooklyn forward Stefan Stojanovic was sent off for violent conduct. In the aftermath, Pittsburgh forward Albert Dikwa was also sent off after he slapped McNamara, leaving both teams with 10 men for the rest of the match.

As the match was winding down, Brooklyn was able to find its second goal and seal its first league victory since April 11th. Midfielder Abdoulaye Kanté got his first goal for the club after cutting inside by the right side of the box and smartly finishing with the outside of his right foot. This marked a 2-0 away win for Brooklyn over the defending USL Championship winners, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: CJ Olney Jr 50', Abdoulaye Kanté 90+3'

Pittsburgh: N/A

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Stefan Stojanovic 45+1' (Yellow), Stefan Stojanovic 76' (Red), Callum Frogson 80' (Yellow)

Pittsburgh: Trevor Amann 69' (Yellow), Albert Dikwa 76' (Red), Lasse Kelp 82' (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Ryan McLaughlin 73'), Gabriel Alves, Callum Frogson, Rocco Romeo, Tommy McNamara (Abdoulaye Kanté 81'), Stefan Stojanovic, John Klein, Jaden Servania (Taimu Okiyoshi 73'), CJ Olney Jr., (Pierre Da Silva 87'), Markus Anderson (Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. 87')

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, So Nishikawa,

Pittsburgh Riverhounds - Nico Campuzano; Perrin Barnes (Jorge Garcia 83'), Joao Victor Souza, Owen Mikoy, Robbie Mertz, Eliot Goldthorp, Daniel Griffin (Jackson Wälti 88'), Charles Ahl, Max Viera (Trevor Amann 58'), Albert Dikwa

Unused Substitutes: Mike Sheridan, Brunallergene Etou, Illal Osumanu, Aldair Flowers-Gamboa

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men continues its road trip with two more matches including the final Prinx Tires USL Cup group match on July 11th. They will take on Rhode Island FC hoping to move on to the knockout stage of the tournament. Brooklyn will then travel to Florida again to face Sporting JAX on July 18th. The club will return home on July 25th to face San Antonio FC at 7 PM ET. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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