Lexington Erupts for Four Goals against First-Place Tampa Bay Rowdies in Dominating Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three first-half goals from Lexington propelled the Greens to a blowout win Saturday evening over the USL Championship's point leaders, the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The 4-1 victory extended Lexington's unbeaten streak to five matches across all competitions as the Greens' form remains red hot.

Lexington stormed out of the gate right away. It took the Greens only 15 minutes to open up a 2-0 lead and immediately force the hosts back on their heels.

Xavier Zengue got things started after collecting a loose ball in the box. Shifty footwork from Braudílio Rodrigues created the chance, ending with Zengue securing his second score of the season.

It marked the eighth time this season LSC scored first. In those matches, Lexington is 5W-2L-1D.

Nick Firmino's third goal of the campaign doubled the advantage only 121 seconds later. Zengue broke forward in transition, finding Phillip Goodrum on the right flank. The move led to Goodrum and Firmino surging toward the Tampa Bay keeper, ending in an easy layoff by Goodrum to Firmino in front of goal.

Marcus Epps added a third before halftime after a lung-busting run from behind the midline, taking it himself all the way and slotting it home for his second of the campaign.

The door was shut in the 86' minute by Tarik Scott, who rocketed a screamer into the top corner from 28 yards out in what is sure to receive a Goal of the Week nomination.

Not to be overlooked amid his group's offensive explosion, goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who had not been forced to make a save since June 6, was tested in the 37' when Lexington was called for a handball in the box. The German keeper was up to the task, stopping his first penalty kick of the regular season.

With the result, Lexington completed wins over the Eastern Conference leaders in Tampa Bay, as well as Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC, in two of its last three outings.

"It's a statement win," said head coach Mac Hemmi. "San Antonio was as well, but this one for sure. They had only lost one game prior to tonight. Being up 3-0 at halftime in their home grounds was dominant. It shows that we're proving ourselves, clicking and improving."

GOALS

12' LEX: Xavier Zengue (assist: Braudílio Rodrigues)

14' LEX: Nick Firmino (assist: Phillip Goodrum)

44' LEX: Marcus Epps (assist: Aaron Molloy)

78' TBR: Gino Vivi (assist: Charlie Ostrem)

86' LRX: Tarik Scott (assist: Aaron Molloy)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez, Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue (70' Joe Hafferty), Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy, Marcus Epps (63' Michael Adedokun), Nick Firmino, Braudílio Rodrigues (70' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum (90+1' Malik Henry-Scott)

TBR: Jahmali Waite, Charlie Ostrem, Nathan Dossantos, Leland Archer (45' Yanis Leerman), Dion Acoff (45' Gino Vivo), Max Schneider, Sebastian Cruz, Russell Cicerone (76' Marco Micaletto), Mattheus Oliveira, Louis Perez (45' Pedro Dolabella), MD Meyers (71' Evan Conway)

UP NEXT

The second leg of the 2026 Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, awaits LSC next Saturday, July 11. The match will serve as Lexington's final group stage match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup with first place still up for grabs between the two clubs.

XAVIER ZENGUE - 12 ¬Â² MINUTE

NICK FIRMINO - 14 ¬Â² MINUTE

MARCUS EPPS - 44 ¬Â² MINUTE

TARIK SCOTT - 88 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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