Boys in Blue Blank Charleston

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to extend its USL Championship home unbeaten streak to 10 (9-0-1) dating back to last August with a 2-0 shutout of Charleston Battery at Carroll Stadium.

The Boys in Blue broke the scoreless tie in the 82nd minute when captain Aodhan Quinn played a free kick to the edge of the six where 6'5 Makel Rasheed headed it across to the far post for Josh O'Brien to volley home for his third goal in USL-C play and his fourth in all competitions this season. O'Brien is second on the team in both of those categories, while Rasheed recorded his second assist.

Indy Eleven forward Loïc Mesanvi ignited the sequence for a valuable insurance goal in the second minute of stoppage time by poking the ball away and providing a burst of speed and a sliding tackle to win a 50/50 ball that caromed to Jack Blake. Blake took one touch and played a perfect diagonal ball to Bruno Rendon on the right side. Rendon took a touch and played it in between keeper Luis Zamudio's legs for his team-high ninth goal in all competitions and seventh in league play. It was Blake's third assist in all comps and second in league play, improving his career total to 27 assists in USL-C play.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Eric Dick made four saves to record his 34th career shutout against the highest-scoring team in the league. Dick moved up to a tie for 13th on the USL-C all-time list in clean sheets.

The Indy Eleven defense has recorded four shutouts in the team's last five matches in all competitions, good for third place in goals conceded with 12 goals allowed in 12 league contests.

The Boys in Blue have won four of their last five in USL-C play to improve to 6-3-3.

Indy Eleven travels to Miami FC on Wed. July 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is "Princess Night" on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC. Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, and join the halftime Princess Parade.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game!Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Michelob ULTRA, Indy Eleven, and Keystone are hosting the Biggest Watch Party in Indiana on Monument Circle for Monday's U.S. Soccer match. Admission is free and all are welcome. The party begins at 6 p.m., with kickoff at 8.

Radio partner 93.5/107.5 The Fan will host "The Ride with JMV" from 3-6 p.m. on the Circle to get fans fired up for the party with station giveaways.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:0 Charleston Battery

Sat. - 4:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 90 degrees

Attendance: 8,143

USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-3-3 (+6), 21 pts, #4 in Eastern Conference

Charleston Battery: 8-5-2 (+9), 26 pts, #2 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Josh O'Brien (Makel Rasheed) 82'

IND - Bruno Rendón (Jack Blake) 90'+4

Discipline Summary

CHS - Jeremy Kelly (caution) 18'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 35'

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 36'

CHS - Graham Smith (ejection) 68'

CHS - Laurent Kissiedou (caution) 90'+2

Indy Eleven Lineup: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Hesron Barry, Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Cam Lindley, Mohamed Omar (Charlie Sharp 65'), Bruno Rendón, Noble Okello (Loïc Mesanvi 81'), Jack Blake.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Kian Williams, Edward Kizza, Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano, Tyler Lowden.

Charleston Battery Lineup:Luis Zamudio, Nathan Messer, Joey Akpunonu, Graham Smith (ejection 68'), Sean Suber, Chris Allan (Kirill Pakhomov 59'), Emilio Ycaza (captain), Jeremy Kelly (Laurent Kissiedou 78'), Miguel Berry (Alec Hughes 78'), Maalique Foster (Wilmer Cabrera 78'), Colton Swan (Douglas Martinez 70').

Charleston Battery Subs not used: John Berner, Langston Blackstock.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 4, 2026

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