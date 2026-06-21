Boys in Blue Win Another Shootout

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Lexington, Ky. - For the second time in five weeks, the Boys in Blue emerged victorious in a penalty shootout on the road in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, as goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook capped his third clean sheet this season with two saves in a 7-6 victory on penalties at Lexington SC.

After the teams battled to a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes, Indy Eleven went first in the penalty shootout. While the Boys in Blue missed their first penalty, they made their next four to set up a 4-4 tie as Lexington's Joe Hafferty stepped up to the spot. Charles-Cook saved his low right-footed shot to the right center of the goal to keep Indy Eleven alive.

From there, the Boys in Blue stayed surgical, making three additional consecutive penalties. After center back Makel Rasheed gave Indy Eleven a 7-6 advantage, Charles-Cook dove to his left to stop Lexington midfielder Latif Blessing's low-driven shot and deliver the Boys in Blue two points in their final group stage match.

The game extended Indy Eleven's unbeaten away USL Cup streak to four (2-0-2) and moved them up to second in the Group 4 table.

Charles-Cook was dependable all night, rising to the occasion each time hise team needed him. Five of his seven saves were in the second half. In the 62nd minute, he dove to his right to save a one-on-one low shot from the right side of the box, and he made a leaping stop in the 92nd minute to deny an outside-the-box Lexington effort from finding the top right corner of the goal.

Charles-Cook's total of seven stops in his second-best in his two years with the Boys in Blue, only surpassed by his 10-save performance in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Philadelphia Union.

Hesron Barry and Dylan Sing both made their first start since March as Coach Sean McAuley opted for rotation in the final game of the USL Cup group stage. Mohamed Omar made his first-ever Indy Eleven start, completing 24 passes, creating a chance, and converting a PK.

Bruno Rendon played the first half, posing an attacking threat. He leads all players by four in all-time USL Cup goals (11) and goals+assists (15) in 17 appearances.

The next game for the Boys in Blue is "Indy-Pendence Day" on Saturday, July 4 at 4 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. USL Championship Eastern Conference opponent Charleston Battery. Celebrate America's birthday with the Boys in Blue by purchasing two tickets for $25 in honor of America turning 250! (Additional tickets can be added for $12.50 each) exclusively via this link. Add-on discounted parking at checkout to save money and time on gameday. This deal is only available online. At the match, the drink special is $2.50 PBR. Fans can also purchase a special Warm-Up Jersey from the Indy Eleven Shop in advance or on game day.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Indy Eleven 0(7):0(6) Lexington SC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Lexington SC Stadium | Lexington, Ky.

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

Attendance: 5,127

Prinx Tires USL Cup Records

Indy Eleven: 1-1-2 (1), 7 pts, #2 in Group 4

Lexington SC: 1-0-2 (2), 6 pts, #4 in Group 4

Penalty Kicks Converted

IND - Josh O'Brien, Mohamed Omar, Alejandro Mitrano, Charlie Sharp, Paco Craig, Logan Neidlinger, Makel Rasheed.

LEX - Aaron Molloy, Alfredo Midence, Arturo Ordóñez, Marcus Epps, Nicolas Firmino, Jacob Greene.

Discipline Summary

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 18'

LEX - Coach Mac Hemmi (caution) 69'

LEX - Nick Firmino (caution) 70'

LEX - Xavier Zengue (caution) 78'

IND - Makel Rasheed (caution) 88'

Indy Eleven Lineup: Reice Charles-Cook, Hesron Barry (Alejandro Mitrano 82'), Paco Craig (captain), Makel Rasheed, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Mohamed Omar, Noble Okello, Kian Williams (Jack Blake 61'), Dylan Sing (Charlie Sharp 61'), Bruno Rendón (Loïc Mesanvi 45').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Eric Dick, Edward Kizza.

Lexington SC Lineup: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Javain Brown, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue (Joe Haffetry 81'), Aaron Molloy (captain), Blaine Ferri (Latif Blessing 69'), Marcus Epps, Nick Firmino, Michael Adedokun (Alfredo Midence 81'), Braudílio Rodrigues (Malik Henry-Scott 75').

Lexington SC Subs not used: Andrew Caborn, Tarik Scott, Marqes Muir, Garrett Addams.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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