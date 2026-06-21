Locomotive Fall, 1-0, to Monterey Bay in Stoppage Time
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
SEASIDE, CA - El Paso Locomotive FC fell to Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night, dropping to 4-5-4 in the USL Championship.
El Paso was on its heels in the opening minutes of the first half, relying on Sebastian Mora-Mora to make several big saves to keep Monterey Bay scoreless. Mora-Mora made three key stops before being subbed off in the 23rd minute due to injury.
Locomotive worked their way into the match as the first half progressed, creating a few chances in the closing minutes, but were unable to find the breakthrough as the teams headed into halftime tied 0-0.
El Paso continued to press out of the break, coming close to finding the opening goal twice, with Alex Mendez and Beto Avila seeing their chances denied by the post and crossbar.
Ilijah Paul found the stoppage-time winner for Monterey Bay in the 91st minute, heading the ball into the upper left corner of the goal to give his side the 1-0 victory.
Locomotive will be back in action on Saturday, July 4, when they head to Las Vegas for a matchup with Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT.
MB 1, ELP 0
Cardinale Stadium
Attendance: 3292
MATCH NOTES
Sebastian Mora-Mora continues to impress between the posts for El Paso, making three big saves in the opening 23 minutes to keep Monterey Bay off the scoresheet. Mora-Mora now has 29 saves in the regular season.
This match marked the first time El Paso has been held scoreless this season after finding the back of the net in each of its first 18 matches. The last time Locomotive failed to score was the final match of the 2025 season, a 1-0 loss to Phoenix Rising in the opening round of the playoffs.
SCORING SUMMARY
MB - 90+1 Ilijah Paul
ELP -
LINEUPS
MB - (3-2-4-1) Jacob Jackson, Omari Glasgow, Zack Farnsworth, Nicholas Gordon, Anisse Saidi (Stuart Ritchie 84'), Nick Ross, Ryuga Nakamura, Joel Garcia, Ilijah Paul, Sebastian Lletget (Kelsey Egwu 90+3'), Wesley Leggett (Eduardo Blancas 75')
Subs Not Used: Adrian Rebollar, Giorgi Lomtadze, Belmar Joseph, Ciaran Dalton, Diego Carbajal
ELP - (5-4-1) Sebastian Mora-Mora (Abraham Romero 23'), Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Nicolas Cardona, Gabi Torres, Alvaro Quezada (Omar Mora 76'), Rubio Rubin, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Alex Mendez, Beto Avila (Memo Diaz 88')
Subs Not Used: Danny Gomez, Diego Abitia, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MB -
ELP - 46' Kofi Twumasi (Yellow)
MATCH STATS: MB | ELP
GOALS: 1|0
ASSISTS: 0|0
POSSESSION: 41|59
SHOTS: 14|9
SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|2
SAVES: 2|4
FOULS: 17|11
OFFSIDES: 1|1
CORNERS: 4|3
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