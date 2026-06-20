Panning for Points in Gold Rush Country: United and Sacramento Republic FC Meet in the Valley

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Sacramento - New Mexico United is hungry for three points after their 1-1 draw at home with Orange County SC. The Black and Yellow will venture west to take on Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park this Saturday at 9:00 pm MST. The last time these two sides met, on August 30, 2025, resulted in a 0-2 loss for United. Sacramento currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference, and the match up is a vital opportunity for United to not only move up in the standings (as three points would place them in the top 5), but to defeat Sacramento for the first time since 2024.

Golden Opportunities for the Black and Yellow

Despite the draw last week against Orange County, United believes they should have walked away with a victory. The scoring opportunities for the Black and Yellow have been anything but sparse, and a point of emphasis for the Dennis Sanchez-led side this week has been capitalizing on those chances. Forward and team captain Greg Hurst touched on this in his post-game interview, "I think if the game went another two, three minutes, we probably walk out with three points." The Scotsman and his team will hope to take advantage of plenty of scoring opportunities against a Sacramento team who have conceded the most penalties (5) in the USL this year.

Taking the Fight to the Capital

Sacramento broke a three-game winless skid this past week with a 1-0 victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, thanks to a goal in the 66th minute by Jack Gurr. The Black and Yellow can expect a strong attacking force in striker Kyle Edwards and a back line featuring Michelle Benitez who leads the team with 3 goals this season.

Where to Watch

In Person: Heart Health Park

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: N/A

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.

Article written by intern Ben Montoya







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

Panning for Points in Gold Rush Country: United and Sacramento Republic FC Meet in the Valley - New Mexico United

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