Detroit City Edged out on Penalties in Scoreless USL Cup Clash with Louisville City

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC consoles goalkeeper Carlos Herrera

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC consoles goalkeeper Carlos Herrera(Detroit City FC)

Hamtramck, Mich. - Detroit City FC fell 4-3 on penalties to Louisville City FC after a 0-0 draw through 90 minutes in tonight's Prinx Tires USL Cup match. Detroit carried the ball for long stretches and finished with 64 percent of possession, but a disciplined Louisville side held firm and then converted from the spot to move on.

Head coach Danny Dichio went with a settled XI, handing Carlos Herrera the start in goal behind a back four of Tommy Silva, captain Devon Amoo-Mensah, Rio Hope-Gund and Haruki Yamazaki. In front of them, Kobe Hernández-Foster and Abdoulaye Diop formed the double pivot, with Ates Diouf and Aedan Stanley operating wide and Rafa Mentzingen supporting Ben Morris as the lone striker.

Le Rouge dictated tempo from the outset, building patiently out of the back and eventually out-passing Louisville 448- 241 on the night while completing 81.5 percent of their attempts. Yamazaki and Hernández-Foster were key in progressing the ball into attacking areas, combining for 97 completed passes and 19 entries into the final third as Detroit finished with 104 passes played in advanced positions. Diouf, Stanley and Mentzingen each fired from around the box as Detroit generated seven total shots and 0.39 expected goals, even if none of those efforts ultimately tested the visiting goalkeeper.

Louisville, meanwhile, were content to absorb pressure and strike in transition, creating the match's clearest chances despite having just 36 percent of possession. The visitors recorded nine shots to Detroit's seven and put four on target for a team xG of 0.73, forcing Herrera into four saves to preserve the clean sheet. Jansen Wilson and Tola Showunmi were constant outlets on the break, combining for six shots and more than half of Louisville's xG as they looked to punish any turnover in midfield.

Neither side could find a breakthrough across 90 minutes plus stoppage time, sending the tie directly to penalties with the scoreboard still locked at 0-0. In the shootout, Morris, Stanley and Williams converted their attempts for Detroit, while Hernández-Foster and Rodriguez were unable to find the net for Le Rouge. Louisville held their nerve from the spot, with Sean Totsch, Taylor Davila, Carlos Moguel and Quenzi Huerman all converting to secure a 4-3 edge in the shootout and book the visitors' place in the next round.

Detroit City FC Starting XI

Carlos Herrera; Tommy Silva, Devon Amoo-Mensah (C), Rio Hope-Gund, Haruki Yamazaki; Kobe Hernández-Foster, Abdoulaye Diop; Ates Diouf, Rafa Mentzingen, Aedan Stanley; Ben Morris.

Detroit City FC Substitutes

Ryan Williams (Silva, 67'), Connor Rutz (Diop, 77'), Maxi Rodriguez (Mentzingen, 85').

Up next

Detroit City FC hits the road to face Birmingham Legion Thursday, July 2.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.