Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against FC Tulsa

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned an impressive 2-1 road victory over FC Tulsa in an action-packed matchup.

FC Tulsa struck first in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+1', a ball played into a crowded penalty area led to a scramble in front of goal, where #7 Remi Cabral found the finishing touch to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.

Trailing by a goal, the Switchbacks came out with renewed energy in the second half and quickly found an equalizer. In the 55', #97 Patrick Burner battled through three Tulsa defenders inside the box and attempted a shot on goal. The ball deflected off the back of #90 Khori Bennett's foot and fell to #27 Juan Tejada, who calmly directed it across the goal line to level the match at 1-1.

Just four minutes later, the Switchbacks completed the comeback. Tejada drove the ball through the middle of the field before being brought down by a Tulsa defender. The ball continued to the left flank, where #7 Jonas Fjeldberg collected it and finished the attack, scoring the eventual match-winner in the 59'.

Colorado Springs controlled much of the match, finishing with 55% possession while recording 11 interceptions and 278 accurate passes. Their resilience and second-half surge secured a valuable three points on the road.

The Switchbacks are back at home on June 24 against San Antonio FC for Club & Country night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (1) TUL: Alex Tambakis (0)

Goals: COS: Tejada (55'), Fjeldberg (A:Tejada) (60') TUL: GCab

YC:COS: Speedy Williams (45+7') TUL: Batista (15'), Cissoko (45+7'), Clair (46')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.