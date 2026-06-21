Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against FC Tulsa
Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks earned an impressive 2-1 road victory over FC Tulsa in an action-packed matchup.
FC Tulsa struck first in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+1', a ball played into a crowded penalty area led to a scramble in front of goal, where #7 Remi Cabral found the finishing touch to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Trailing by a goal, the Switchbacks came out with renewed energy in the second half and quickly found an equalizer. In the 55', #97 Patrick Burner battled through three Tulsa defenders inside the box and attempted a shot on goal. The ball deflected off the back of #90 Khori Bennett's foot and fell to #27 Juan Tejada, who calmly directed it across the goal line to level the match at 1-1.
Just four minutes later, the Switchbacks completed the comeback. Tejada drove the ball through the middle of the field before being brought down by a Tulsa defender. The ball continued to the left flank, where #7 Jonas Fjeldberg collected it and finished the attack, scoring the eventual match-winner in the 59'.
Colorado Springs controlled much of the match, finishing with 55% possession while recording 11 interceptions and 278 accurate passes. Their resilience and second-half surge secured a valuable three points on the road.
The Switchbacks are back at home on June 24 against San Antonio FC for Club & Country night presented by Blue Federal Credit Union. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (1) TUL: Alex Tambakis (0)
Goals: COS: Tejada (55'), Fjeldberg (A:Tejada) (60') TUL: GCab
YC:COS: Speedy Williams (45+7') TUL: Batista (15'), Cissoko (45+7'), Clair (46')
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Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night
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