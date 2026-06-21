Harford Athletic Duels with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Earns Point in Scoreless Draw

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - In a back-and-forth affair within the United Soccer League Championship on Saturday night, Hartford Athletic battled Eastern Conference foe Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 0-0 draw.

With the tie, Athletic earn a point in the standings and move to 4-2-6 overall. Pittsburgh now sits at 6-4-2 overall.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first half remained quiet with neither team nicking a shot on target. Each club had a pair of corner kicks that proved to be unsuccessful.

Antony Siaha made a strong save on a long shot in the 52nd minute just before Michee Ngalina had a grade-a try a minute later that came up empty. Ngalina had another prime shot in the 60th minute that was stopped by Pittsburgh goalkeeper Nico Campuzano

Siaha came up big in the 76th minute, blocking a far-sided shot from the visitors to keep the score deadlocked. In the 90th minute, Ngalina had an identical try in close on Campuzano that was denied.

Siaha finished the night with his seventh clean sheet of the season. Hartford owned advantages in shots on target (4-2) and corner kicks (12-3).

SERIES NOTES

Prior to tonight, these two teams last met in the USL Championship playoffs a season ago when Pittsburgh ultimately eliminated Hartford on penalty kicks. Tonight marked the 19th all-time meeting between the two teams.

NEXT UP

Hartford Athletic visits Louisville City FC on Saturday, July 4th.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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