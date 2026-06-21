Orange County SC Remains Hot on the Road in Vegas with a 3-2 Win over the Lights

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC got off to a hot start in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, where temperatures exceeded 100°F at kickoff. The Black and Orange delivered a strong opening performance on the road, showcasing resilience in challenging conditions. OCSC stayed composed under pressure and walked away with all three points, surging to the top of the Western Conference.

Orange County SC enjoyed strong support from a large contingent of traveling fans and dedicated members of the County Line Coalition, who made the trip to Las Vegas and created a vibrant atmosphere despite the challenging conditions.

In the 18th minute, Orange County SC created one of the match's first dangerous opportunities when Nicola Ciotta whipped a threatening cross into the penalty area. Ousmane Sylla's initial effort was blocked, earning OCSC a corner kick. The ensuing set piece resulted in a header on target, but Las Vegas goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was equal to the challenge, making a strong save to keep the match scoreless. As the first half progressed, both sides continued searching for the breakthrough goal.

The 38' minute would see Las Vegas take the lead from a towering header from Oalex Anderson, beating two defenders to the ball, on a high-whipped cross delivered by Christian Pinzon from the right side of the field, taking the ball past Alex Rando and giving Las Vegas a 1-0 lead.

Orange County would tie the game in the 45' minute with Lyam MacKinnon sprinting onto a lofted ball from Stephen Kelly over the Las Vegas defense, muscling off his defender and shooting a low-driven shot past the Las Vegas goalkeeper, tying the game up 1-1 just before halftime.

In the 55' minute, Orange County would take the lead, capitalizing on a Las Vegas defensive disaster by Aaron Guillen trying to head the ball back to his goalkeeper, who was caught well out of goal, allowing Yaniv Bazini to take the ball off him and take the shot into a wide-open net, giving OCSC the 2-1 lead.

In the 67th minute, Las Vegas leveled the score when Johnny Rodriguez pounced on a loose ball at his feet and slotted it past Rando, tying the match at 2-2.

Orange County SC regained the lead from another dangerous set-piece opportunity. Following a corner kick, Ethan MacKinnon's initial header was blocked, but Las Vegas was unable to clear the resulting scramble inside the six-yard box. Garrison Tubbs reacted quickest, collecting the loose ball and firing home from close range to restore OCSC's advantage and give the visitors a 3-2 lead.

Vegas threw everything at the OC goal in extra time, but a spectacular double save by Alex Rando preserved the lead, and Orange County was able to weather the storm and see out the 3-2 victory on the road.

The club will play a couple more road games before returning to Championship Soccer Stadium on July 11th for Global Soccer Night and a pregame Uncorked wine event. The match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will be OCSC's final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the 2026 season. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 2 3

LV 1 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

45' Lyam MacKinnon - Assist Stephen Kelly

55' Yaniv Bazini

76' Garrison Tubbs

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

38' Oalex Anderson - Assist Christian Pinzon

66' Johnny Rodriguez - Assist Benjamin Mines

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

49' Themi Antonoglou- Yellow Card

89' Kyle Scott - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Grayson Doody (29' Efren Solis), Nicola Ciotta (70' Tyson Espy), Nico Benalcazar, Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla, Chris Hegardt (70' Jamie Johnson), Lyam MacKinnon, Yaniv Bazini (85' Ethan Zubak)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK), Marcelo Palomino, Apolo Marinch, Oliver Kurnik, Finn O'Brien

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 41.8% | Shots: 18 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 2 | Saves: 6

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Mason Stajduhar (GK); Themi Antonoglou, Aarón Guillén, Nate Jones, Blake Pope, Oalex Anderson (63 Benjamin Mines), Marc Ybarra (80' Giorgio Probo), Kyle Scott, Christian Pinzón, Johnny Rodriguez, Manuel Arteaga

Unused Subs: Charlie Lanphier (GK); Benjamin Ofeimu, Abraham Okyere, Carson Locker, Nykolas Sessock

Head Coach: Devin Rensing

Possession: 58.2% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 | Saves: 3

Orange County SC v. Las Vegas Lights FC

2026 USL Championship Match 13

Date: June 20, 2026

Venue: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, NV

Chad Romiti PR Manager Orange County Soccer Club M: 949-293-7781 O: 949-647-GOAL orangecountysoccer.com

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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