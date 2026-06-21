Hounds Battle to Scoreless Draw in Hartford

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







A rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Quarterfinal came to the same result - minus the shootout - as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds played Hartford Athletic to a 0-0 draw tonight at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Conn.

Nico Campuzano was the busier of the two goalkeepers making four saves for the Hounds (6-4-2) for his fourth clean sheet, while Hartford (4-2-6) goalie Antony Siaha needed to record only two saves for his league-leading seventh shutout.

It was the fourth consecutive shutout by the Hounds in all competitions, and the team has not allowed a goal in its last 426 minutes of play.

First half

A game short on chances was particularly devoid of them in the first 45 minutes, as neither team put a shot on target. The Hounds nearly pulled ahead without one in the 20th minute, though, when a dangerous cross by Charles Ahl hit the head of a defender and bounced off the crossbar, just out of reach for Albert Dikwa to tap home the rebound.

Eliot Goldthorp seemed to have a valid claim for a penalty kick in the 38th minute after being taken down by Hartford's Adrián Diz Pe. No whistle sounded, and play continued with Ahl trying to push a low pass to the front of goal, only to have Hartford clear the ball.

Second half

Ahl put the first shot on target in the match in the 52nd minute, and Campuzano was called into action less than a minute later with a diving stop to deny a low shot by speedy Hartford winger Michee Ngalina.

Campuzano would have Ngalina's number on the night, turning away a high shot at his near post seven minutes later and stopping the Hartford man one more time by parrying away a hard shot in the final minute before stoppage time.

The Hounds created their best chances in the final 20 minutes, first when Robbie Mertz slipped into the box to receive the ball and put a pass towards Dikwa in the middle. Dikwa didn't make clean contact on the ball, and though Trevor Amann got to it at the back post, the offside flag went up against Amann to end the play.

Ahl tested Siaha moments later with a curling shot that had the top corner picked out, but the tall goalkeeper was able to get a hand to the ball to touch it out of play.

The match ended with Mertz sending one final diagonal ball toward the back post, but Dikwa was unable to get on the end of it, and the final whistle was blown.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz did his best to break the deadlock by producing a match-high five chances created. He connected on 44 of 53 passes overall (including 12 of 16 in the final third), and he also tracked back to make a crucial sliding block to snuff out a Hartford counter attack in the second half.

What's next?

The Hounds get next weekend off before coming home for their annual Independence Day home match with city fireworks postgame. The Saturday, July 4 matchup will be the club's first-ever meeting with league newcomers Brooklyn FC (2-8-3).

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza, Perrin Barnes; Max Viera (Jackson Walti 80'), Danny Griffin, Robbie Mertz; Charles Ahl (Junior Etou 85'), Albert Dikwa, Eliot Goldthorp (Trevor Amann 69')

Hartford Athletic lineup (3-4-2-1) - Antony Siaha; Britton Fischer, Jordan Scarlett, Adrián Diz Pe; Emmanuel Samadia, Junior Moreira, Barry Coffey (Baboucarr Njie 80'), Sebastian Anderson; Samuel Careaga (Andrés Hernández 86'), Michele Ngalina; Augi Williams (Sadat Anaku 79')

Scoring summary

None

Discipline summary

PIT - Eliot Goldthorp 49' (caution - persistent infringement)

HFD - Head coach Brendan Burke 67' (caution - dissent)

HFD - Adrián Diz Pe 70' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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