Pair of Second-Half Goals Drop FC Tulsa

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release









FC Tulsa's Grant Robinson in action

(FC Tulsa) FC Tulsa's Grant Robinson in action(FC Tulsa)

TULSA, Okla. - In a matchup of the past two Western Conference champions, FC Tulsa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

The visitors were on the front foot for the first 20 minutes forcing the Tulsa back line to fend off some attacking threats. After things leveled out a bit, the match looked as if it would be scoreless heading to the locker room before forward Remi Cabral poked home a loose ball in the box off a throw-in in the first minute of stoppage time to give the hosts the advantage.

Colorado Springs came out of the break fired up, however, as they slotted home a pair of goals in a five-minute span in the first 15 minutes of the second half to take the lead. A couple of chances from midfielder Jamie Webber and forward Logan Dorsey excited the home crowd, but ultimately, the Scissortails were unable to find a late equalizer.

Cabral's goal was his fifth of the regular season and ninth across all competitions in 2026, both team highs. Tonight also marked the return from injury for defenders Abdoulaye CIssoko and Delentz Pierre along with forward Kalil ElMedkhar who all got their first starts in nearly two months.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 4 as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 1:2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC | ONEOK FIELD | Saturday, June 20, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

TUL - Remi Cabral 45'+1'

COS - Juan Tejada 55'

COS - Jonas Fjeldberg 60' (Juan Tejada)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 15'

TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow) 45'+7'

COS - Speedy WIlliams (Yellow) 45'+7'

TUL - Harvey St Clair (Yellow) 47'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko-C (Alonzo Clarke 45'), Delentz Pierre (Jeorgio Kocevski 60'); Grant Robinson (Lucas Stauffer 72'), Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Harvey St Clair; Kalil ElMedkhar (Logan Dorsey 60'), Rémi Cabral (Nelson Pierre 79'), Bailey Sparks

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacom en, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Zion Siranga

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (3-4-2-1) - Colin Shutler; Aidan Rocha, Matt Mahoney, Talen Maples; Patrick Burner, Brennan Creek, Speedy Williams (Sam Williams 68'), Jonas Fjeldberg (Sadam Masereka 75') ; Adrien Pérez (Yosuke Hanya 68'), Juan Tejada (Isaiah Foster 84') ; Khori Bennett (Levonte Johnson 84')

Subs Not Used: Christian Herrera, Frank Daroma

MATCH STATS: TUL | COS

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 45|55

SHOTS: 12|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|2

SAVES: 0|1

FOULS: 19|13

OFFSIDES: 1|0

CORNERS: 0|3

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2026

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