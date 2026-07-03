FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks to Kick off Second Half of 2026 Campaign

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa begin the second half of their season in a matchup of last year's top two seeds in the Western Conference as they host Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, July 4 at ONEOK Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: My41, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 1:2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, June 20, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

In a matchup of the past two Western Conference champions, FC Tulsa suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field. The visitors were on the front foot for the first 20 minutes forcing the Tulsa back line to fend off some attacking threats. After things leveled out a bit, the match looked as if it would be scoreless heading to the locker room before forward Remi Cabral poked home a loose ball in the box off a throw-in in the first minute of stoppage time to give the hosts the advantage.

Colorado Springs came out of the break fired up, however, as they slotted home a pair of goals in a five-minute span in the first 15 minutes of the second half to take the lead. A couple of chances from midfielder Jamie Webber and forward Logan Dorsey excited the home crowd, but ultimately, the Scissortails were unable to find a late equalizer.

Cabral's goal was his fifth of the regular season and ninth across all competitions in 2026, both team highs. This match also marked the return from injury for defenders Abdoulaye CIssoko and Delentz Pierre along with forward Kalil ElMedkhar who all got their first starts in nearly two months.

KEY STORYLINES

The Scissortails are in the middle of a five-match league homestand against Western Conference opposition. As the summer months go on, this is the time where teams begin to position themselves in the standings with every point important in a log-jammed West. Tulsa currently sits in fourth place with a match in hand as the second half of the season gets underway.

June was an up-and-down month for the Scissortails that ended with a league-wide mental health break allowing the club to recover and get back some much-needed energy for the summer months ahead. Captain Abdoulaye Cissoko addressed that it was good chance for the guys to be refreshed mentally and physically while getting back on track with their lofty preseason expectations.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Midfielder Jamie Webber: The South African has been a workhorse for the Black and Gold in 2026. He is the only player to start all 19 games across all competitions this season tallying three goals and five assists in the process. He will be called on to continue his attacking ways as FC Tulsa look for some more stability up top.

Midfielder Bailey Sparks: An offseason acquisition, Sparks has engrained himself into the fabric of the Tulsa attack starting the eight matches on the right wing. Fans will hope the former SMU Mustang can return to his early season form to help provide another dangerous option for the Black and Gold in the final third.

Forward Remi Cabral: The French forward has been red hot as of late with three goals in his last four matches for the Scissortails. He has tallied a team-high nine goals across all competitions in 2026 and has proven to be a go-to man in the box which will be crucial for the club to reach its expectations this year.

OPPONENT INFO: SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

This is the 18th meeting between Tulsa and Sacramento with this Saturday's visitors holding a lead in the all-time series. Last season, the Scissortails recorded their first two victories against their California counterparts, both in 1-0 fashion. Taylor Calheira's late goal was the difference back in March 2025 at ONEOK Field while Kalil ElMedkhar did the job in Sacramento later that June.

This match features the top two seeds in the Western Conference in 2025. These two sides faced off in the 2026 season opener with Sacramento getting the 2-0 win on the west coast back on March 7.

Neill Collins looks to outperform last season's early playoff exit, but his side are off to an up-and-down start in 2026 which finds them holding on to the last playoff spot in the West. Sacramento boast the best defense in the conference by goals allowed per match (1.00) but have struggled on the offensive end tied for the fewest goals scored (13). Michel Benítez and Arturo Rodriguez have led the charge for the Sacramento attack while Lee Desmond and Freddy Kleemann anchor one of the best back lines in the USL Championship.

KEY STATISTICS

- Saturday's match features the top two goalkeepers in league history in terms of shutouts. Alex Tambakis and Danny Vitiello are currently tied for the league record at 62 with both looking to add to their total this weekend.

- Remi Cabral's 0.86 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history.

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on first half of 2026: "I think we're at a really good spot as a team considering all the things that we've gone through up to this point. We had a lot of additions to the roster coming into this season and then some injuries early on. We've faced a ton of adversity already, and being able to come through that has only made us grow closer with a lot of learning opportunities. We're looking forward to this next challenge."

Spencer on what break means for team: "I think having a break is important, mentally and physically. It's not always great for me because I like to be here working and enjoying what we're doing, but it is nice to have everybody back, refreshed and ready to go. We're getting bodies back healthy which has been a big issue up to this point, so it's nice to have available players healthy, and training has reflected that this week."

Spencer on team mentality moving forward: "We don't get carried away looking at the table. It's always next game up for us. We look at what we can control and being process-oriented. We've been very good defensively. I think we can be better in possession. We've been very good on set pieces, so there's a lot of positives to take from where we're at but also some opportunities to improve and apply moving forward. That's the challenge as we go forward. How can we stay looking one game at a time and not getting distracted by outside noise or where we're at in the table? If we focus on training well, preparation and execution, then the table will take care of itself."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on back half of 2026 season: "A key for us will be the energy and also the way we start the second half. I think we were pretty good in the first half, but now, we need to be consistent during the 90 minutes. That's something I think we missed the first couple of months. This was a good break to reset and focus now on the second half of the season."

Giordano Colli on club's next man up mentality: "We came into the start of the year knowing that every player is going to be valuable in this team and that everyone is going to have to play a role at one stage or another. With injuries coming as they did with a lot of key players being out for us, players had to step up, and they have. We know that every player counts just as much as any other in this team, and we need to keep going."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 3, 2026

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