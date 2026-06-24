FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Make One Day Happen

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa today announced a formal partnership with Make One Day Happen (MODH), becoming the first club in the USL Championship to integrate structured visualization training and nervous system recovery into its athlete development program. The partnership provides players and staff with practical tools to improve focus, accelerate recovery, and perform consistently under pressure throughout the season.

Through the partnership, MODH will provide live team Sound Visualization™ sessions, access to the MODH app for on-demand visualization and injury recovery tools, and targeted support for players, coaches, and staff throughout the season.

Make One Day Happen helps athletes, teams, and leaders optimize performance through guided visualization, breathwork, sound frequency, and recovery practices. The company's Sound Visualization™ methodology helps athletes turn mental reps into a repeatable practice that can be integrated into daily training and recovery routines.

"FC Tulsa is committed to creating an environment where our players have access to resources that help them perform at their highest level," said FC Tulsa General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "Shenna's approach gives our players practical tools they can use throughout the season to recover, stay focused, and perform under pressure. We've seen strong engagement from the group, and we're excited to continue building on that foundation."

Founded by Tulsa entrepreneur and mental performance coach Shenna Jean, MODH works with athletes and teams to strengthen performance, recovery, and mental resilience through accessible, science-backed recovery and visualization tools.

"Every player knows physical reps matter. The best athletes in the world also get mental reps," said Jean. "Our goal is to make visualization, recovery, and nervous system training as normalized as leg day. What excites me most about FC Tulsa is that they're treating mental performance as a priority, not an afterthought. That says everything about the culture Caleb and the leadership team are building."

The partnership reflects FC Tulsa's continued commitment to innovation and player development while providing athletes with additional tools to support performance both on and off the field.

For more information about Make One Day Happen, visit makeonedayhappen.com.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 4 as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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