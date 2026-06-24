Hartford Athletic Announces Strategic Alignment to Strengthen Connecticut's Youth Soccer Pathway

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic is proud to announce a new strategic alignment with Ginga FC. We are two of Connecticut's fastest-growing soccer clubs, marking a major step forward in our commitment to elevating the state's grassroots and competitive youth landscape. This collaboration reflects an intentional, long-term investment in developing young talent, expanding access to high-quality training environments, and creating a clearer pathway from local fields to the professional stage.

As Connecticut's only professional soccer club, Hartford Athletic is dedicated to building a stronger, more connected soccer ecosystem. By aligning with ambitious, community-driven youth organizations, we're helping to shape the future of the sport in our state to inspire our young players, supporting coaches and families, and ensuring that the next generation of Connecticut athletes has every opportunity to thrive.







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