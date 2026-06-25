Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Mount Pleasent, SC - Loudoun United FC fell 4-1 to Charleston Battery at Patriots Point in USL Championship action. Luca Piras found the back of the net for Loudoun in the second half, but Charleston capitalized on key moments throughout the match to secure all three points.

Match Summary

Loudoun opened the match with energy and created several early opportunities in the attacking third. Abdellatif Aboukoura forced Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio into a save in the fourth minute, while Loudoun continued to find space around the Battery penalty area during the opening stages.

Despite Loudoun's positive start, Charleston opened the scoring through Maalique Foster in the 14th minute. Loudoun responded by continuing to push forward, with Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Arquímides Ordóñez and Aboukoura all creating chances to bring the visitors level.

Charleston doubled its advantage in the 41st minute when Colton Swan found the top corner from outside the box. Aboukoura came close to pulling one back before halftime, sending a free kick narrowly over the crossbar before forcing another save from Zamudio during stoppage time.

The hosts extended their lead shortly after halftime when Emilio Ycaza converted from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Loudoun continued searching for a way back into the match, and its pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Luca Piras fired a shot from outside the box into the back of the net. Charleston responded with a fourth goal through Jeremy Kelly in the 87th minute to close out the scoring.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance:

"I thought we started the game well. We had probably two or three chances before they scored their first goal, which we were disappointed with. We're not scoring at key moments, and then we're conceding at key moments as well. That is a bad habit to be in at the minute. I thought the first goal was a really poor one for us to concede, and then we made another mistake for the second, although it was a great finish from them. When you give a team like Charleston a two-goal head start, it makes the match extremely difficult. They are one of the better teams in the league, in my opinion, with the way they play, their style, their physicality and the quality throughout their team. If we could have kept it at 1-0 or 2-0 going into halftime, or scored ourselves, I think it would have been a closer match. We were pushing at the end and conceded a late goal, which made the scoreline look worse, but they were better than us tonight across the pitch, and we have to accept that."

Defender Jacob Erlandson on the team's performance and using the upcoming break to regroup:

"I thought we came out pretty strong. We had a couple of chances early in the game when it was 0-0, as well as when it was only 1-0. It comes down to moments in the game, both defensively and in the attack, and they took advantage of their opportunities. They had some good goals, good finishes and good movement off the ball. We can do a better job of defending together as a team, staying more compact and limiting the opposition's chances. Tonight, Charleston got the best of us, and we didn't take advantage of our chances. We need to use this mental health break to regroup individually. We can disconnect for a couple of days, but I challenged everyone in the locker room to take a look at themselves individually."

Notes

Abdellatif Aboukoura moves into sole possession of fourth place all-time in appearances across all competitions for Loudoun United FC with 90 matches.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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