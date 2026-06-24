United Strikes Gold in Sacramento
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Dayonn Harris' second-half winner and a standout performance from Kris Shakes lift New Mexico United to first win in Sacramento since 2019
Sacramento, Calif. - New Mexico United arrived in California searching for its first victory at Heart Health Park since 2019. Behind a stellar performance from goalkeeper Kris Shakes and a second-half goal from Dayonn Harris, the Black and Yellow found exactly what they came for, defeating Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 on Saturday night.
The opening 45 minutes largely belonged to the hosts. Sacramento outshot United 11-2 in the first half and forced Shakes into several difficult saves to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.
Shakes was called into action early after taking contact in the fifth minute but remained in the match. The United goalkeeper came up with key stops in the 16th and 18th minutes, helping preserve the deadlock as Sacramento continued to push forward.
"We suffered a little bit in the first half," head coach Dennis Sanchez said postmatch. "We bent, but we didn't break. Then we found ourselves in the game, and I felt like we were definitely the better team in the second half."
Despite absorbing sustained pressure, New Mexico entered halftime level and began to settle into the match as the second half unfolded. The Black and Yellow created more opportunities going forward while maintaining the defensive discipline that kept Sacramento off the scoresheet.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 73rd minute. Ousman Jabang found Harris, who spotted Sacramento goalkeeper Danny Vitiello off his line and lofted a composed finish over the retreating keeper to give United a 1-0 lead.
Sacramento pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages, controlling much of the possession and forcing New Mexico into a determined defensive effort. The Black and Yellow remained organized throughout the final minutes, with Shakes and the back line standing firm to secure another clean sheet and three valuable points on the road.
The victory gives New Mexico United an important result against a Western Conference rival and marks the club's first win in Sacramento since 2019.
New Mexico United returns home July 1 for International Friendly Night against Atlante FC at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:25 p.m. MT. Tickets are available through SeatGeek
This article was written by Communications intern Izabella Reseigh
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