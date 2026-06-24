Republic FC's June 24/25 Block Party Sold Out, Club Adds Two More Watch Parties for US & Mexico Round of 32 Matches

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







All tickets for Republic FC's two-day soccer block party that kicks off tonight have been claimed. Fans are encouraged to show up early to make sure they can get into the free, all ages watch party for tonight's Mexico match, and Thursday's United States match. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to visit SacSoccerGuide.com to attend other events in the downtown corridor as tonight's block party is expected to reach capacity.

Ahead of the next round of matches for the United States & Mexico, Republic FC has announced another pair of watch parties for the community to enjoy. On June 30 and July 1, the Indomitable Club will welcome fans to Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium - 1515 J St, Sacramento - for a pair of knockout round watch parties for Mexico and the United States Round of 32 matches. Their opponents will be determined at the end of the group stage round of the tournament.

Both events are free, open to all ages, but require a ticket. Visit SacSoccerGuide.com to claim a free ticket to the event. Sacramento's soccer community claimed all 10,000 tickets for Republic FC's first set of watch parties - selling out the two parties. Tickets will be limited and are expected to go fast again.

Throughout the opening weeks of the tournament, the energy throughout Sacramento has demonstrated the region's passion for the global game. Thousands of fans have come together to celebrate across the region, creating an electric atmosphere that showcased that Sacramento is a soccer community.

The Indomitable Club will continue to host pop-up events throughout the rest of the group stage and into the knockout rounds. A full rundown of how to watch with Republic FC, plus a growing list over 60+ local businesses that are celebrating the World Cup, is available now at SacSoccerGuide.com. Additional plans for future knockout matches will be announced as the tournament progresses.







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