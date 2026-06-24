Inside Lexington's Four-Match Unbeaten Streak

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - With its draw last weekend vs. Indy Eleven, Lexington Sporting Club extended its current unbeaten streak to four matches, its second-longest unbeaten run since joining the USL Championship.

Zooming out further, LSC is unbeaten in five of its last six outings.

Over its current four-match stretch, the Greens have accrued nine points across all competitions while both the offense and defense have been humming.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lexington has conceded only twice while recording back-to-back clean sheets.

Not only are opponents struggling to score - they're not even getting a chance to.

Lexington has not allowed a shot on target in 242 minutes, and goalkeeper Oliver Semmle has not had to make a save outside of a penalty shootout since June 6.

The club has only surrendered three shots on target in total over its unbeaten streak.

"Clean sheets are always something that we're aiming for," said Xavier Zengue after shutting out Indy Eleven last weekend. "They help us win games, and as a defense, we've been really working on that, especially since the beginning of the season. From then to now, I feel like we've made a lot of good progress."

The attack has also improved massively since the beginning of the season.

Lexington has scored seven goals over its last four matches with every goal supplied by a different player - Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Tarik Scott, Latif Blessing, Blaine Ferri, Braudílio Rodrigues and an own goal.

The Greens have outshot their opponents 61-29 and have averaged 58% of the possession.

"We went through some tough moments at the beginning of the year and had some good moments, but they put it all out on the training pitch every day," said head coach Mac Hemmi after the group's 2-0 victory over Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC. "It's so amazing to see them come together and align on the style of play we want to play. Everyone is committed to defending and attacking. I'm proud of this entire group."

LSC will look to carry its current momentum over to its next two matches following the bye week. It will travel to Florida to take on the first-place Tampa Bay Rowdies, then head 76 miles west to match up with Louisville City FC in the second leg of the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026

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