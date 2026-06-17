Ferri, Epps Named to Week 14/15 USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship has named the two Lexington Sporting Club players who combined for the club's first goal against San Antonio FC Saturday, Blaine Ferri and Marcus Epps, to the Week 14/15 Team of the Week.
It was a flawless Ferri finish that gave Lexington a 1-0 lead over the Western Conference leaders in the 48' minute. The goal was the midfielder's second in league play this season and third overall.
Ferri finished the match with a 96.7% passing accuracy mark and 21 passes in the final third. He also won five of eight duels and two of three tackle attempts.
Epps provided the perfect service that fell right to Ferri's head in front of goal from the corner of the 18-yard box. It marked the third assist for the Mississippi native in USL-C play this season and his sixth when combined in Prinx Tires USL Cup play, the most by any player to participate in both competitions.
The forward led all players in the match with three chances created. Epps also tallied two recoveries, won four of seven ground duels and completed 88% of his passes.
The Team of the Week award is the fourth mention for Ferri this season, and his second in the Starting XI. It is the second weekly award of the campaign for Epps.
2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards
Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)
Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 5: Xavier Zengue
Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)
Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez
Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)
Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)
Week 14/15: Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards
Round 1: Marcus Epps
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Las Vegas Lights FC Forward Christian Pinzon Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 14/15 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- CJ Olney Jr. Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Bench Selection - Brooklyn FC
- Ferri, Epps Named to Week 14/15 USL Championship Team of the Week - Lexington SC
- Battery's Pirmann Wins USLC Coach of the Week, Ycaza on Team of the Week for Week 14/15 - Charleston Battery
- Danny Vitiello Earns Third Team of the Week Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
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