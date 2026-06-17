Ferri, Epps Named to Week 14/15 USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship has named the two Lexington Sporting Club players who combined for the club's first goal against San Antonio FC Saturday, Blaine Ferri and Marcus Epps, to the Week 14/15 Team of the Week.

It was a flawless Ferri finish that gave Lexington a 1-0 lead over the Western Conference leaders in the 48' minute. The goal was the midfielder's second in league play this season and third overall.

Ferri finished the match with a 96.7% passing accuracy mark and 21 passes in the final third. He also won five of eight duels and two of three tackle attempts.

Epps provided the perfect service that fell right to Ferri's head in front of goal from the corner of the 18-yard box. It marked the third assist for the Mississippi native in USL-C play this season and his sixth when combined in Prinx Tires USL Cup play, the most by any player to participate in both competitions.

The forward led all players in the match with three chances created. Epps also tallied two recoveries, won four of seven ground duels and completed 88% of his passes.

The Team of the Week award is the fourth mention for Ferri this season, and his second in the Starting XI. It is the second weekly award of the campaign for Epps.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez

Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)

Week 14/15: Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards

Round 1: Marcus Epps







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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