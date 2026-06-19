Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Indy Eleven - June 20, 2026 - 7 p.m. ET

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - In the abbreviated famous words of Lou Reed from the 1989 film "Major League," one victory is called a win. Another is two in a row. Three is a winning streak. If those words are gospel, Lexington Sporting Club is streaking and in search of its fourth consecutive win Saturday night vs. Indy Eleven.

The match marks the third Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage match for the Greens, with its final contest of the tournament's opening stage slated for July 11 at Louisville City FC.

Lexington sits in third place in the Group 4 standings after a regulation win over Forward Madison FC in the first round (three points), followed by a penalty shootout victory over Detroit City FC in the second round (two points).

Overall, LSC has won four of its last five matches across all competitions and has not lost at The Stables since April 11.

Over its last five matches, the Greens have scored 11 goals and conceded six times, three of which were surrendered in its most recent matchup with Indy. LSC was shown a red card in the 3' minute of that match.

Eight different players accounted for those 11 Lexington goals, showcasing its roster's ability to create and score across the board.

Speaking of creating, Blaine Ferri and Marcus Epps continue to terrorize defenses this season. Ferri's 27 chances created are tied for the third-most in the league, while Epps picked up his sixth assist across all competitions in just 16 matches last time out.

Lexington is coming off perhaps its strongest performance of the season, shutting out first-place San Antonio FC 2-0 and not allowing a single shot on target.

The club will look to carry its momentum into Saturday's clash with Indy to beat the Eleven for the first time.

Kickoff from Lexington SC Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The match is presented by KEMI.

SCOUTING INDY

Indy Eleven enters play in fourth place in Group 4, tied with Lexington on points but with one additional match played. In league play, Indy occupies sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 5W-3L-3D record.

The club is still searching for its first road win in 2026. The Eleven has posted a 0W-3L-2D record in USL-C play away from home and drew its previous Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Fort Wayne FC.

Lexington's opponent was shut out last weekend at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for the first time since May 2, a six-match span in which it has scored 10 goals while allowing four.

Bruno Rendón leads the squad with six goals while veteran Aodhan Quinn ranks first in assists (3) and chances created (27), tied for the third-most in the league with Blaine Ferri. Goalkeeper Eric Dick has posted a 72.7% save percentage in 11 matches with one clean sheet.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Marcus Epps' six combined assists between USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup play are the most by any player across both competitions.

INTERNATIONAL FEST

LSC is hosting International Fest Saturday. The evening will feature performances, games, music and other interactive activities across a variety of cultures and nations, including Japan, China, Ireland, Latin American and Africa.

International Fest kicks off when gates open at 6 p.m. ET. A ticket to Lexington SC's match is the only way to attend International Fest.

More info can be found here.

HOW TO WATCH

For those unable to attend the match, all the action will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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