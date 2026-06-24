Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Double Trouble: The creative attacking duo of Cristian Parano and Jorge Hernandez is off to a strong start in the campaign, with Parano sitting second in the league with four assists and Hernandez leading with 39 chances created.
Time to Respond: SAFC will be looking to regroup after just its second loss of the season at Lexington SC. Following its first loss of the season back in April, the team went on a nine-match unbeaten streak and eight-match scoring streak across all competitions.
Familiar Foes: San Antonio is 11-4-6 all-time against Colorado Springs in the regular season, and 14-4-7 in all competitions. Colorado Springs notched its first win over SAFC since 2019 last time out at Weidner Field, a 1-0 result in October 2025. Since 2019, SAFC holds a +17 goal differential over the Switchbacks with nine clean sheets.
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USL Championship Match #14 - San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, CO
Where to Watch: ESPN2
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 5-2-6 (21 pts; 3rd place in Western Conference)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: 4-4-4 (16 pts; 9th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: San Antonio holds a solid lead in the all-time series at 14-4-7, with the teams already coming off a 3-3 draw at Toyota Field this season in May. The Switchbacks were able to claim their first victory in the series since 2019 with a 1-0 win at Weidner Field last October.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #COSvSA
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