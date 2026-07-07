San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Joey Batrouni and midfielder Jorge Hernandez have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench following the team's recent pair of matches.

Batrouni posted four saves against Colorado Springs, including an early penalty save in the 15th minute, to help San Antonio secure the road win. The homegrown talent is tied for fifth in the league in both saves (38) and clean sheets (4) this season.

Hernandez earns his team-leading fifth award after recording a pair of assists on San Antonio's goals against the Switchbacks, becoming just the 10th player in league history and the youngest-ever to surpass 40 regular season assists. The 25-year-old is tied for second in USL Championship with five assists, also leading the league with 43 chances created.

San Antonio has now earned 18 Team of the Week selections this season.

San Antonio FC closes out group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this Saturday, July 11, hosting USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. SAFC sits in first place of Group 3 heading into the final round. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18

GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC

D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC

F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglu (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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