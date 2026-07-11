Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Racing for the Cup: SAFC meets Chattanooga for its final match of the group stage in Prinx Tires USL Cup play, sitting in first place in Group 3 with 8 points. San Antonio can punch its ticket to the quarterfinals for the second straight season with a win or draw in regulation, or a Birmingham Legion loss in regulation. Should SAFC fail to clinch first place, it could still claim a knockout spot via the wild card.

Defend 210: SAFC is undefeated at home in USL play this season, outscoring opponents 10-5 with five clean sheets. San Antonio's unbeaten streak at Toyota Field sits at 11 games dating back to September 2025.

Shutting it Down: San Antonio has only allowed one goal in USL Cup play, tied for the least in the competition, with goalkeeper Richard Sanchez tied for most clean sheets with two in the group stage.

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What to Know - Prinx Tires USL Cup:

The 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup is the third edition of the USL's interleague cup competition, a World Cup-style tournament which features all 43 teams across the USL Championship and League One.

The Prinx Tires USL Cup will consist of seven regional groups. Six groups will include six teams and one will include seven teams, with each club set to play four matches - two home, two away - in group play with home assignments being randomly drawn. If tied at the end of regulation, the match will immediately go into penalty kicks. The group stage kicks off April 25 and concludes the weekend of July 11.

Teams will earn three points for a win in regulation and one point for a draw at the end of regulation, with an extra point awarded to the winning team after penalty kicks.

Seven group winners and one wild card will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds, with the wild card to be awarded to the second-placed team with the most points in group play, followed by the first tiebreaker of most goals scored. The Quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday, August 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, September 9 before the final on the weekend of October 2-4, 2026.

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Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Match #4 - San Antonio FC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN2

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 2-0-1 (8 pts; 1 st place in Group 3)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: 0-1-2 (2 pts; 6 th place in Group 3)

All-time Series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvCHA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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