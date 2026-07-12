FC Tulsa Drop Final Group Stage Match in Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Two late goals by Birmingham Legion FC lifted them to a 3-1 result over FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Protective Stadium in the final match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage.

The hosts came out on the front foot with goalkeeper Dane Jacomen forced to make some impressive saves in the opening half hour. Birmingham capped this run of pressure with a wonder strike in the 28th minute to put them on top early.

It only took Tulsa five minutes to respond, however, as off a set piece, midfielder Giordano Colli crossed a ball that found the head of forward Logan Dorsey to level the match in the 33rd minute. More attacking chances for the Scissortails followed in the coming minutes, but the match remained deadlocked at halftime.

Birmingham rediscovered their early attacking prowess in the second half with a barrage of chances that the Tulsa back line were able to fend off. A wicked deflection, however, in the 84th minute off defender Harvey St Clair was the winning goal for the Legion and was followed by another in the 93rd minute to seal the deal.

Dorsey's goal was his second across all competitions for FC Tulsa this season and first in the USL Cup. Colli recorded his first assist while Jacomen's six saves were his most against a USL opponent this season.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

PRINX TIRES USL CUP GROUP STAGE - MATCH SUMMARY

Birmingham Legion FC 3:1 FC Tulsa | Protective Stadium | Saturday, July 11, 2026

MATCH STATS

SCORING

BHM - Peter-Lee Vassell 28' (Sebastian Tregarthen)

TUL - Logan Dorsey 33' (Giordano Colli)

BHM - Peter-Lee Vassell 84' (Sebastián Saucedo)

BHM - Romario Williams 90'+3' (Serge Ngoma)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 41'

TUL - Jeorgio Kocevski (Yellow) 63'

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 71'

BHM - Romario Wiliams (Yellow) 82'

BHM - Jay Heaps (HC) (Yellow) 83'

TUL - Zion Siranga (Yellow) 90'+2'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Alonzo Clarke; Lucas Stauffer, Giordano Colli, Jeorgio Kocevski, Harvey St Clair; Jamie Webber (Kalil ElMedkhar 64'), Logan Dorsey (Nelson Pierre 68'), Bailey Sparks (Zion Siranga 64')

Subs Not Used: Noah Adams, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Stefan Lukic

Birmingham Legion FC (4-2-3-1) - Jassem Koleilat; Kadeem Cole, Bryce Washington, Dawson McCartney (Sebastián Saucedo 68'), Nico Brown; Samuel Shashoua, Seth Antwi; Gevork Diarbian (Serge Ngoma 77'), Peter-Lee Vassell, Sebastian Tregarthen; Ronaldo Damus (Romario Williams 76')

Subs Not Used: Samuel McIllhatton, Trevor McMullen, Amir Daley

MATCH STATS: TUL | BHM

GOALS: 1|3

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 45|55

SHOTS: 9|32

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|10

SAVES: 6|0

FOULS: 20|12

OFFSIDES: 1|2

CORNERS: 4|12







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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