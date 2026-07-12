Darren Smith, Rafa Mentzingen Fire Le Rouge Past Fort Wayne in USL Cup

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC celebrates a goal

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC celebrates a goal(Detroit City FC)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Detroit City FC earned a 2-1 road win over Fort Wayne FC on Saturday night at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in Prinx Tires USL Cup action, using a pair of second-half goals to take control before holding off a late push from the hosts. Detroit finished the night with a 25-6 advantage in shots and a 9-2 edge in shots on target.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, Le Rouge found the breakthrough in the 62nd minute. Ryan Williams provided the service, and Darren Smith finished the move to put the visitors in front.

Detroit City doubled its lead in the 71st minute through Rafa Mentzingen with a dazzling, driving goal, his first of the season for Le Rouge. Haruki Yamazaki, on as a second-half substitute, picked out Mentzingen for the assist as Le Rouge turned sustained attacking pressure into a two-goal cushion.

Fort Wayne answered in the 86th minute when Lilian Ricol scored off an assist from Clarence Awoudor, but Detroit City saw out the final moments to secure the result. The performance reflected Le Rouge's control for long stretches, with 51.4 percent possession, 28 touches inside the opposition box, and 130 passes in the final third.

Smith led all players with seven shots, while Maxi Rodriguez put three efforts on target and Ates Diouf created a team-high five chances. At the back, Callum Montgomery and Aedan Stanley helped anchor a defensive effort that limited Fort Wayne to just two shots on frame.

The result moved Detroit City to eight points from four Prinx Tires USL Cup matches, though Le Rouge still needed help elsewhere in Group 4 and the wild-card race as the group stage wrapped up Saturday.

Detroit City FC Starting XI

Carlos Saldaña, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Rio Hope-Gund, Rafa Mentzingen, Ates Diouf, Ryan Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Alex Dalou, Ben Morris, Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC Substitutions

Abdoulaye Diop (67' Ryan Williams), Haruki Yamazaki (67' Ben Morris), Kobe Hernández-Foster (67' Alex Dalou), Connor Rutz (75' Maxi Rodriguez), Tommy Silva (75' Ates Diouf).

Up next

Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium to host Indy Eleven Saturday, July 18, at 7pm. Tickets are still available.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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