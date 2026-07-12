Loudoun United FC Falls 2-0 to Pittsburgh in USL Cup Group-Stage Match

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - Loudoun United FC closed out its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage campaign with a 2-0 loss against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium. The hosts took the lead in the first half before adding a second goal after the break.

Match Summary

Loudoun settled into the match and saw more of the ball during stretches of the opening half. The Red-and-White looked to build through the midfield and created opportunities around the Pittsburgh penalty area, but they were unable to find the finishing touch.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Amann found the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage. Loudoun continued searching for a response, with Kwame Awuah delivering a dangerous cross to Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Arquímides Ordóñez and Abdellatif Aboukoura combining to create another opportunity, but the Riverhounds carried their lead into halftime.

Loudoun continued pushing forward after the break and looked for the equalizer. Ordóñez tested the Pittsburgh goalkeeper with an effort on goal, but the hosts kept the Red-and-White off the scoresheet. The Riverhounds doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Dikwa. Loudoun continued working until the final whistle but was unable to find a way back into the match.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance and improving in key moments:

"I thought we had some good moments and a couple of chances in the first half when we had more of the ball, but we did not create as much as we would have wanted. We made mistakes at the back for two of their goals, and Pittsburgh is a difficult team to break down once they get in front. The players kept working and pushed until the end, but we did not deliver enough in the key moments. We have to continue improving our end product in the final third and defend the box better. We will get back to work this week and look to put it right at home against Tampa Bay."

Defender Bolu Akinyode on the result and turning the team's focus back to league play:

"It was tough, but I thought we battled and stayed in the game. They were better than us in the key moments, and that is something we have to keep working on. We have to put our heads down, keep going and try to turn it around on Saturday against Tampa Bay."

Notes

Following tonight's match, Loudoun United FC holds a 2-2-15 all-time record against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The match marked Loudoun's final group-stage contest of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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