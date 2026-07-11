Rhode Island FC Concludes Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage vs. Brooklyn FC Tonight

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Brooklyn picked up one of the biggest wins in its young history last time out, earning its first-ever road victory vs. defending USL Championship title-winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Brooklyn became the first Eastern Conference side to defeat Pittsburgh on the road since September 2025 with a commanding 2-0 win, handing the Riverhounds their second home loss of the season in the process and snapping a seven-game regular-season winless run in style. CJ Olney, who scored the lone goal in Brooklyn's 4-1 loss at Rhode Island FC on May 23, opened the scoring in the second half with a highlight-reel strike from distance that picked out the top-left corner to make it 1-0. The goal was his second of the season, and marked his fifth-straight USL Championship road game with a goal contribution (2 goals, 3 assists). The game remained in a one-goal balance until the third minute of second-half stoppage time, when Abdoulaye Kanté put the game to bed with a close-range finish to secure Brooklyn's first regular-season win since April 11.

Rhode Island FC faces a must-win scenario to keep its knockout stage hopes alive in its final group stage game in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. It currently sits one point behind Brooklyn FC in Group 5 of the World Cup-style tournament, and two points behind first-place Hartford Athletic. A win would move RIFC above Brooklyn and guarantee at least second place in the group, giving the club a chance to advance as either the group winner or the competition's best second-place team, depending on how the other six groups play out. Should RIFC defeat Brooklyn and Hartford Athletic lose to USL League One club Westchester SC, RIFC would automatically advance to the knockout stage as the first-place team in Group 5. Should Hartford win vs. Westchester, RIFC would need to rely on results in the other six groups in order to advance as the best second-place team. Anything less than a win vs. Brooklyn would eliminate RIFC from the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts Brooklyn FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Brooklyn FC

WHEN

Saturday, July 11th

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

myRITV, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

DIGITAL

WPRI 12+ Streaming App

THEME

Pride Night

GATE GIVEAWAY

Sunglasses, presented by Rhode Island Medical Imaging (first 3,500 fans)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

Rhode Island FC Concludes Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage vs. Brooklyn FC Tonight - Rhode Island FC

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