Locomotive Fall, 2-0, to New Mexico in Final Prinx Tires USL Cup Match
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-0 to New Mexico United in their third and final Prinx Tires USL Cup match.
The opening half was scoreless with both teams creating chances, but the goalkeepers came up big for their respective squads to keep the match level.
It remained close for the majority of the second half, but New Mexico United was able to break through in the 85th minute when Joseph Quiah snuck one past goalkeeper Blake Gillingham.
Just four minutes later, New Mexico doubled its lead on a goal from Zico Bailey, who connected on a cross through the box, taking a 2-0 lead and sealing the win.
El Paso Locomotive FC will return to action on Saturday, July 18th when it travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma to face FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MT.
ELP 0, NM 2
Southwest University Park
Attendance: 5011
Weather: 97 degrees and sunny
MATCH NOTES
The last time New Mexico United held El Paso scoreless was on March 22, 2025, in Albuquerque. New Mexico was able to secure a 1-0 lead behind a goal from Greg Hurst in the 83rd minute. The teams combined for just three total shots on goal, with each goalkeeper making one save.
Locomotive recorded 18 shots in tonight's game, which is the fifth straight match against New Mexico United that El Paso has recorded 12-plus shots. In the history of this rivalry, Locomotive has recorded more than 18 shots only four other times.
El Paso saw two players make their debut for the Locos. The first was Blake Gillingham, who started in goal, and the other Cristo Fernández, who was subbed on in the 79th minute to replace Rubio Rubín.
SCORING SUMMARY
ELP -
NM - 85' Joseph Quiah (Kipp Keller), 89' Zico Bailey (Jake LaCava)
LINEUPS
ELP - (3-5-2) Blake Gillingham, Tony Alfaro, Palermo Ortiz, Nico Cardona, Gabi Torres, Danny Gomez (65' Alex Méndez), Robert Coronado (71' Kofi Twumasi), Carl Sainte, Álvaro Quezada (65' Jimmy Farkarlun), Rubio Rubín (79' Cristo Fernández), Diego Abitia (65' Amando Moreno)
Subs Not Used: Omar Mora, Kenneth Hoban, Abraham Romero
NM - (3-5-2) Kristopher Shakes, Maliek Howell, Ousman Jabang, Kipp Keller, Niko Hamalainen, Cristian Nava (61' Jake LaCava), Zico Bailey, Greg Hurst (60' Valentin), Christopher Gloster (60' Tyler Blackett), Luther Archiméde (83' Gedion Zelalem), Dayonn Harris (60' Joseph Quiah)
Subs Not Used: Raiko Arozarena
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - 87' Cristo Fernández
NM -
MATCH STATS: ELP | NM
GOALS: 0|2
ASSISTS: 0|2
POSSESSION: 46|54
SHOTS: 18|11
SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|5
SAVES: 3|7
FOULS: 10|11
OFFSIDES: 0|0
CORNERS: 4|8
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