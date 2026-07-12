Lexington Eliminated from Prinx Tires USL Cup with Loss to Louisville

Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A disappointing evening in Louisville saw Lexington Sporting Club lose to its Kentucky rivals 4-2, a result that also eliminated LSC from the Prinx Tires USL Cup and saw LouCity clinch the Commonwealth Cup trophy for the second consecutive season.

An eventful first half began with the Greens taking an early lead just 12 minutes in. A picturesque service from LSC's assist leader Aaron Molloy dropped perfectly onto the head of Braudílio Rodrigues on the first corner kick of the night. The goal marked the second for the Brazilian since being recalled from loan.

The momentum shifted quickly thereafter in favor of the hosts.

Within six minutes, LouCity punched back with two goals and LSC's Phillip Goodrum was sent off after accumulating two yellow cards.

Ten-man Lexington battled back with another set-piece goal just before halftime, with Aaron Molloy providing another service to Xavier Zengue. Zengue rose to meet the delivery for his fifth goal across all competitions, tying the club lead.

The assist was Molloy's fourth in 89 minutes dating back to LSC's outing. It also marked the fifth multi-assist performance of the Irishman's USL Championship career.

The action continued into the second half with Louisville re-establishing its lead once again. More goals in the 59' minute and a Lexington own goal in the 73' were enough to put the match away.

LSC resumes USL Championship play next week riding a three-match win streak in league competition.

GOALS

12' LEX: Braudílio Rodrigues (assist: Aaron Molloy)

28' LOU: Jansen Wilson (assist: Sam Gleadle)

34' LOU: Chris Donovan (assist: Jansen Wilson)

43' LEX: Xavier Zengue (assist: Aaron Molloy)

59' LOU: Jansen Wilson

73' LOU: Javain Brown (own goal)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez (66' Joe Hafferty), Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue (88' Marqes Muir), Blaine Ferri (54' Michael Adedokun), Aaron Molloy, Marcus Epps (66' Malik Henry-Scott), Nick Firmino, Braudílio Rodrigues (66' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum

LOU: Danny Faundez, Jake Morris, Kyle Adams, Sean Totsch, Brandon Dayes, Taylor Davila, Kevon Lambert (70' Evan Davila), Mukwelle Akale (45' Zach Duncan), Jansen Wilson (80' Quenzi Huerman), Sam Gleadle (70' Manny Perez), Chris Donovan (70' Tola Showunmi)

UP NEXT

Back-to-back midweek matches await Lexington, beginning Wednesday, July 15 vs. New Mexico United. It will be $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 11, 2026

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