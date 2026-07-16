Lexington Falls to New Mexico, 4-1

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship win streak sputtered Wednesday night when the club lost to New Mexico United, 4-1. The modest streak concluded at three league wins.

One of the few bright spots on the evening from an LSC perspective was a late goal from Phillip Goodrum, his third in league play and fifth across all competitions to tie the club lead.

After creating several high-percentage scoring looks near the end of the first half, it all unraveled for the Greens.

A Lexington player was called for a handball inside the box during a New Mexico free kick, leading to a penalty goal concession. Three minutes later, the visitors scored a worldie from 30 yards out - the kind of strike a goalkeeper can only helplessly watch sail into his net.

New Mexico added two more midway through the second half, extending its lead to 4-0.

Only two minutes after New Mexico's fourth, forward Phillip Goodrum cut the deficit to 4-1. A great exchange between Michael Adedokun and Joe Hafferty led to a dangerous pass in Goodrum's direction. A New Mexico defender got a toe to the delivery, but it still fell to Goodrum for the outstretched tap-in.

The 4-1 defeat dragged LSC's record to 5W-6L-3D.

GOALS

43' NM: Greg Hurst (P)

45+3' NM: Valentin Noël (assist: Ousman Jabang)

63' NM: Greg Hurst (assist: Joseph Quiah)

68' NM: Joseph Quiah (assist: Valentin Noël)

70' LEX: Phillip Goodrum

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez (65' Joe Hafferty), Javain Brown, Xavier Zengue, Blaine Ferri (65' Michael Adedokun), Aaron Molloy, Marcus Epps, Nick Firmino (61' Tarik Scott), Braudílio Rodrigues (83' Milo Yosef), Phillip Goodrum

NM: Kristopher Shakes, Christopher Gloster, Niko Hämäläinen, Tyler Blackett, Maliek Howell, Zico Bailey (90+2' Niall Reid-Stephen), Ousman Jabang (86' Dayonn Harris), Valentin Noël (69' Luther Archimède), Greg Hurst (86' Gedion Zelalem), Cristian Nava (69' Cullen Wilkerson), Joseph Quiah

UP NEXT

Another midweek match awaits Lexington next Wednesday, July 22, when the club hosts Oakland Roots SC at 7 p.m. ET.

PHILLIP GOODRM - 70 ¬Â² MINUTE







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

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