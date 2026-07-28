Oliver Semmle, Blaine Ferri Named to Week 21 Team of the Week Bench

Published on July 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's Oliver Semmle and Blaine Ferri have been named to the USL Championship Week 21 Team of the Week bench following LSC's back-to-back shutout performances against Oakland Roots SC and FC Tulsa.

Lexington's goalkeeper picked up his fifth and sixth clean sheets of the season last week, tying him for the second-most in the USL Championship.

Semmle posted four saves against Oakland, including a brilliant stop in the 19' minute to deny the Roots the opening goal of the match. He followed up his perfect evening with another shutout three days later in Tulsa, making two additional saves.

The German's Team of the Week inclusion marks his third mention of the season.

Blaine Ferri impressed both offensively and defensively. With the ball, the midfielder scored Lexington's second goal against Oakland in the 63' minute and created two scoring chances.

Over both matches, Ferri won possession 11 times along with all three of his tackle attempts and seven of 12 duels. He also recorded an 89.3% pass percentage and tallied three interceptions.

Week 21 marks the fifth Team of the Week nod for Ferri.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez

Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)

Week 14/15: Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps

Week 17/18: Oliver Semmle, Aaron Molloy

Week 21: Oliver Semmle (bench), Blaine Ferri (bench)

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards

Round 1: Marcus Epps

Round 4: Aaron Molloy (bench)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2026

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