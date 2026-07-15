New Mexico United Looks to Break from the Gate in Lexington

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







After an impressive 2-0 road win Saturday night against El Paso Locomotive FC, the Black and Yellow face a quick turnaround, squaring off in yet another road match against Lexington SC on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. This will mark a return to USL Championship play for both teams, and a crucial opportunity for both sides to secure three points.

Off to the Races

New Mexico United, now undefeated in its last seven USL matches, will be looking to extend its hot streak against a Lexington team it hasn't faced yet this season. The two sides split their two bouts last year, each taking home a 2-1 victory. Kipp Keller will look to turn in another surgical performance on both ends of the pitch this week, after his massive impact in last week's win over El Paso. Keller launched a pinpoint deep-ball assist to Joseph Melto for the lead-taking goal, and hustled for an acrobatic goal-line clearance in the final minutes of extra time. Keller has proved to be a Swiss-army knife of sorts in his first full season with New Mexico United, and will be a welcome presence against a stout Lexington team on a hot streak of its own.

Neck and Neck in the Bluegrass

Despite currently sitting ninth (18 points) in the Western Conference table, Lexington SC knows a win against third-place New Mexico United (21 points) could give them a massive leap in the very tight standings. Led by head coach Masaki Hemmi, Lexington has won four of its last five USL Championship matches, including an impressive 4-1 upset against first-place Eastern Conference side Tampa Bay Rowdies on the Fourth of July. Key to the team's streak has been Aaron Molloy, who joined Lexington this January. Molloy leads the team in goals and assists with four of each, and will pose a stiff challenge to a New Mexico United defense that has allowed only two goals in its last seven USL matches.

Where to Watch

In Person: Lexington SC Stadium, Lexington, Kentuckey

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.

Article written by intern Ben Montoya







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.