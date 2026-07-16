Sporting Jax Claims Long-Awaited Win against the Reigning Champs

Published on July 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Jax rallied to claim their first win of the season against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a 2-1 duel that resulted in goals from both Kieran Sadlier and Ahmad Al-Qaq.

Sads Can't Stop Scoring

The scoring started late in the first half with a goal from Pittsburgh's Trevor Amann in the 29th minute which led to a 1-0 lead for the Riverhounds at the half. Kieran Sadlier didn't let that stand for long. Five minutes into the second half, a cross from Edgardo Rito sends the ball into the box where Sadlier is waiting. A strong kick, and a strange bounce off a defender resulted in a shoulder-in for Sadlier to equalize the game.

"We are delighted with the win," said Kieran Sadlier. "It's a feeling that we haven't had yet in the league, and I think, regardless of how the goals went in, that's the most important thing, and it's nice to be able to get that off our back."

This goal marked Sadlier's eighth of the season, a mark that has pushed him to the club's leading goal contributor with eight goals and one assist.

Sub One Scorer, Get Another

Following Sadlier's goal and substitution in the 65th minute, Ahmad Al-Qaq took to the pitch ready to bring the pressure. His breakthrough came in the 78th minute when another cross from Rito landed at his feet. His shot took a lucky bounce off a Pittsburgh defender's foot, and squeezed past the goalie to put Sporting JAX ahead.

"I think the most important thing is that we just keep winning," said Ahmad Al-Qaq, the game winning goal scorer for Sporting JAX. "We don't want to just win one and be satisfied. We are looking to be better each game and continue to get the wins."

The goal from Al-Qaq proved to be the game winner, and the one that secured Sporting JAX their first-ever victory in the USL Championship.

Cue the Danny Debut

Following the announcement of his signing with Sporting JAX on July 7, Danny Wilson made his Sporting Jax debut logging a full 90 minutes on the pitch, and helping push the defense over the edge to hold onto the lead with five minutes remaining.

What's Next

Following the win, the team looks to move forward with the built up momentum, and continue to put up points in the standings.

"Honestly, it just means so much for everyone," Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox said. "It's been a long time coming and it's good to get that one off our back. They can enjoy this one tonight - that winning feeling."

Sporting JAX will have a quick turnaround as they prepare to hold onto the momentum and face Brooklyn FC on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2026

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