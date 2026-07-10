Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today that its USL Championship matches originally scheduled for Saturday, September 26 and Saturday, October 3 will now take place on Friday, September 25 and Friday, October 2, respectively.
The matches against Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC, which were initially slotted for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff time, now have scheduled kickoff times of 7:30 p.m. on their new dates. This pivot will give fans a new experience as the team takes the pitch under the lights on a Friday night.
Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026
- FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks in Second Half of 2026 - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence - Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- New Mexico United Selected as Top 5 Nominee for New Mexico Entertainment Awards - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Sign Goalkeeper Noah Adams to USL Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- El Futuro - New Mexico United Academy to Hold Tryouts - New Mexico United
- Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington for Rivalry Game - Louisville City FC
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Club Jacksonville Stories
- Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates
- Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience
- Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End against Loudoun United FC, Take Home Point
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Detroit City FC in Late-Night Duel
- Sporting JAX Men Fall to Monterey Bay in Wire-To-Wire Battle