Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today that its USL Championship matches originally scheduled for Saturday, September 26 and Saturday, October 3 will now take place on Friday, September 25 and Friday, October 2, respectively.

The matches against Loudoun United FC and Louisville City FC, which were initially slotted for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff time, now have scheduled kickoff times of 7:30 p.m. on their new dates. This pivot will give fans a new experience as the team takes the pitch under the lights on a Friday night.

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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