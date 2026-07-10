Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque - New Mexico United, fresh off a massive 2-1 home win on July 4th in front of 14,847 fans at The Lab, now head on the road for their third and final Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage match against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, July 11th at 7:00 p.m. MST. The coveted wild card spot will go to the second-place team with the most goals scored if teams are level on points. The Black and Yellow currently sit second in Group 2 and fourth among all second-place sides, meaning they need a big, high-scoring win over El Paso (plus regulation-time victories from both Charleston and Charlotte) to stay alive in the race for the knockout round.

Wild as the West Texas Wind

There's no doubt that the Dennis Sanchez-led side will do whatever it takes to control their own destiny against their El Paso rivals. The last time these two sides met, just two months ago, they played to a 2-2 draw, with El Paso salvaging a point thanks to a late goal from Diego Abitia. The Black and Yellow are on a noticeable hot streak, undefeated in their last six contests (seven, if you count the draw in an international friendly against Atlante FC). During this stretch, United have clawed their way up to third place in the overall Western Conference standings.

Sheriff Shakes and Hot-Hand Harris

New Mexico United goalkeeper Kris Shakes has conceded just two goals in his last six matches and leads the Western Conference with 38 saves. A fan favorite and commanding presence, he'll look to deliver another standout performance against El Paso. On the attacking side, winger Dayonn Harris has produced in back-to-back games, scoring the winner against Sacramento Republic FC and providing a superb assist to Zico Bailey for another decisive goal.

Reach for the Sky!

A key driving force for El Paso has been Rubio Rubin, who has netted 10 goals since joining the squad in January 2026. This Saturday's matchup will spotlight a compelling duel between Rubin's attacking form and the standout goalkeeping of Shakes, setting up a pivotal contest at both ends of the pitch.

Where to Watch

In Person: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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