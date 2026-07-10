FC Tulsa Sign Goalkeeper Noah Adams to USL Academy Contract

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Noah Adams to a USL Academy contract for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited for Noah to have this opportunity with the first team," said General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "Noah is coming off a great national title win with TSC and deserves this opportunity. We are excited to have another local player coming through our system."

Adams was the starting goalkeeper for Tulsa SC's ECNL Boys U18/19 National Championship winning side this summer. The 18-year-old Tulsa native played his high school soccer at Bishop Kelley High School.

This marks the USL Academy contract for the first team this season along with Zion Siranga. These provide the players with opportunities to train and compete alongside the professional senior team without affecting their eligibility to play collegiate soccer.

2026 FC Tulsa Roster (as of July 10, 2026):

Goalkeeper (4): Noah Adams*, Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen, Alexander Tambakis

Defender (9): Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre, Grant Robinson, Lucas Stauffer, Harvey St Clair

Midfielder (7): Marcos Cerato, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber

Forward (6): Remi Cabral, Kalil ElMedkhar, Bruno Lapa, Stefan Lukic, Nelson Pierre, Logan Dorsey

*USL Academy signing

The Black and Gold continue Prinx Tires USL Cup group play in Alabama as they face Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday, July 11. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live match updates on X/Twitter (@FCTulsa) and watch party details to come soon.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 18 as it takes on El Paso Locomotive FC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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