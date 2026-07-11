Monterey Bay FC Returns to Cardinale Stadium for Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC returns home this Saturday, July 11, 2026, for its final Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage match against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT, as the Crisp-and-Kelp aim to conclude their cup campaign positively, and the Crisp-and-Kelp look to finish their cup campaign on a positive note in front of their home supporters. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC enters the match following a hard-fought road contest against San Antonio FC in the USL Championship. With the focus now shifting to the cup competition, Monterey Bay will aim to build momentum and reward the home fans with a strong performance. Although advancement to the knockout stage is no longer possible, Crisp and Kelp will be eager to end their Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign with a victory.

Las Vegas Lights FC makes the trip to Seaside for its final group stage match in a similar position. The Lights have also been eliminated from knockout-stage contention and will be looking to close out the competition on a high note. After a challenging cup campaign, Las Vegas will hope to carry positive momentum back into USL Championship play with a strong performance on the road.

Saturday's contest also provides Monterey Bay with an opportunity to earn revenge after the clubs' previous meeting this season. On March 28, Las Vegas claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the Crisp-and-Kelp at Cashman Field in USL Championship action. Monterey Bay will now look to capitalise on home-field advantage and reverse that result in front of the Cardinale Stadium faithful.

Head-to-Head

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between Monterey Bay FC and Las Vegas Lights FC in 2026. Las Vegas earned a 1-0 victory in the first encounter earlier this season, but Monterey Bay will look to use home-field advantage to finish its 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup campaign with a positive result in front of the Cardinale Stadium faithful.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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