Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This is the stuff players, coaches and fans dream of.

Lexington Sporting Club hits the road Saturday for the 76-mile trip west to battle rivals Louisville City FC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, with a spot in the Prinx Tires USL Cup knockout round hanging in the balance.

The path is simple: beat LouCity in regulation, Union Omaha draws or loses in regulation, and Lexington wins Group 4 outright.

One second-place club will also advance out of the group stage, with points then goals scored serving as the first tiebreakers among several that follow. But this scenario is something for the minds at the league office to worry about, not the two Kentucky clubs dueling on the pitch.

Lexington has never entered a Commonwealth Cup clash in better form.

The Greens have won their last three league matches emphatically, scoring 10 goals and allowing only two. They held Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC to zero shots on target before routing Eastern Conference leaders Tampa Bay Rowdies, 4-1.

Zoom out and the story gets even better. Lexington is unbeaten in five straight, with eight different players accounting for 11 goals.

Marcus Epps has been at the center of it all. He leads all players in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with three assists, and his 10 goal contributions across all competitions leads Lexington.

Lexington is surging. Louisville is stumbling.

While the Greens have rattled off three straight league matches, the bad guys in purple have only won three matches, regardless of competition, since May 2.

Zeroing in on league play, LouCity has won just two of its last eight USL Championship matches, a stretch the group has not experienced since the summer of 2023.

The rivalry renews for the third time in 2026 on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Bragging rights, momentum and a knockout round berth are all on the line.

SCOUTING LOUISVILLE

Since matching up with Lexington in the U.S. Open Cup on April 29, Louisville has struggled mightily. The club has won just three matches in all competitions since the start of May, scoring 15 goals and conceding 14 across 10 matches.

Jansen Wilson leads the squad with five goals in league play, while Taylor Davila and Chris Donovan share the club lead with four assists apiece.

In the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Louisville sits atop Group 4 at 2W-0L-1D through three matches, salvaging its lone draw with a 4-3 shootout win at Detroit City FC.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Lexington forward and former Louisville man Phillip Goodrum recorded the 80th goal contribution of his USL Championship regular-season career in last weekend's win over Tampa Bay (63 goals, 17 assists).

GREEN MARCH

Lexington SC and West Sixth Brewing are teaming up for a prematch hangout at West Sixth Nulu in Louisville. Join us at 4:30 p.m. ET for drink specials and to catch England vs. Norway at 5 p.m.

Everyone in attendance will then march over to Lynn Family Stadium together at 7 p.m. for the match.

West Sixth Nulu is located at 817 E Market St Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40206.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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