The Coliseum Countdown Starts Now
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
The Coliseum has given us unforgettable nights, historic crowds, and memories that will live with our club forever.
We are continuing to explore both interim and long-term venue solutions that provide the control, consistency, and experience our fans, players, staff, and community deserve. Read more about the announcement and what comes next.
The Coliseum Countdown Pack is the best way to experience Oakland Roots SC's final regular season run at the Oakland Coliseum.
Your pack includes:
Access to all 7 remaining regular season home matches
An exclusive Oakland Roots Coliseum Stadium Model
Coliseum dirt
On-field viewing for the July 25 Drone Show and October 10 Fireworks Show
Priority access to 2027 seat selection
+ all the remaining benefits of an Oakland Roots Membership.
One iconic venue. Seven matches to make it unforgettable.
COLISEUM COUNTDOWN PACK
To celebrate our final season at the Oakland Coliseum, a limited number of $10 Unity Section tickets are available for remaining Oakland Roots home matches.
Seven regular season matches remain at the Oakland Coliseum.
Let's pack the stands!
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Sarasota Paradise - Miami FC
- The Coliseum Countdown Starts Now - Oakland Roots SC
- Monterey Bay FC Returns to Cardinale Stadium for Prinx Tires USL Cup - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Hope for On-Field Fireworks in Second Half of 2026 - FC Tulsa
- Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LSC Agrees to Mutual Contract Terminations with Latif Blessing, Alfredo Midence - Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Updates Pair of Fall USL Championship Match Dates - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- New Mexico United Selected as Top 5 Nominee for New Mexico Entertainment Awards - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Sign Goalkeeper Noah Adams to USL Academy Contract - FC Tulsa
- El Futuro - New Mexico United Academy to Hold Tryouts - New Mexico United
- Out in the West Texas Town of El Paso - New Mexico United
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Louisville City FC - July 11, 2026 - 8 p.m. ET - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Lexington for Rivalry Game - Louisville City FC
- It's LEX V LOU Round 3 with a Knockout Round Berth on the Line - Lexington SC
- Hartford Athletic Faces Westchester SC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Matchup - Hartford Athletic
- Prinx Tires USL Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots SC Stories
- The Coliseum Countdown Starts Now
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts
- Roots Host Spokane Velocity FC for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Merritt College
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