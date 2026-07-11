The Coliseum Countdown Starts Now

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







The Coliseum has given us unforgettable nights, historic crowds, and memories that will live with our club forever.

We are continuing to explore both interim and long-term venue solutions that provide the control, consistency, and experience our fans, players, staff, and community deserve. Read more about the announcement and what comes next.

The Coliseum Countdown Pack is the best way to experience Oakland Roots SC's final regular season run at the Oakland Coliseum.

Your pack includes:

Access to all 7 remaining regular season home matches

An exclusive Oakland Roots Coliseum Stadium Model

Coliseum dirt

On-field viewing for the July 25 Drone Show and October 10 Fireworks Show

Priority access to 2027 seat selection

+ all the remaining benefits of an Oakland Roots Membership.

One iconic venue. Seven matches to make it unforgettable.

COLISEUM COUNTDOWN PACK

To celebrate our final season at the Oakland Coliseum, a limited number of $10 Unity Section tickets are available for remaining Oakland Roots home matches.

Seven regular season matches remain at the Oakland Coliseum.

Let's pack the stands!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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