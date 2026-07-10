Locomotive Welcome New Mexico United for the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC returns to Southwest University Park on Saturday, July 11, for USA Night and another Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, with the match streaming live on ESPN+.

BY THE NUMBERS (PRINX Tires USL Cup)

Record: 2-1-0

Goals: 5 scored, 3 conceded (+2 GD)

Shots: 46 total, 14 on target (30.4%)

Clean Sheets: 1

Fouls: 35 drawn, 43 committed

Discipline: 6 yellow cards, 1 red card

LAST TIME OUT

PRINX TIRES USL CUP

El Paso fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in its last Prinx Tires USL Cup match. Following a weather delay that pushed kickoff back nearly three hours to 9:50 p.m., Ricky Ruiz was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute, reducing Locomotive to 10 men. Colorado Springs opened the scoring 13 minutes later before Tony Alfaro equalized just before halftime. The Switchbacks regained the lead in the 70th minute and held on for the 2-1 victory.

LAST TIME OUT VS NEW MEXICO UNITED

El Paso Locomotive last faced New Mexico United on May 6 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a regular-season contest, with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. Rubio Rubín scored first for El Paso, but New Mexico levelled things just two minutes later. Greg Hurst scored his second goal in ten minutes to give New Mexico the lead into the half. Diego Abitia equalized late for El Paso, and neither side was able to find a winner.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS NEW MEXICO UNITED

Locomotive hold a 7-7-8 record all-time against New Mexico United. El Paso's biggest win in the Derby del Camino Real came earlier this year in a U.S. Open Cup match that featured four goals from the Locos, who shut out the home team. Álvaro Quezada, Alex Méndez, Rubio Rubín, and Eric Calvillo each found the back of the net. Locomotive will host New Mexico for just the second time in the clubs' last six meetings on Saturday.

ALFARO'S IMPACT

Two of defender Tony Alfaro's three goals this season have come in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. He scored the 64th-minute equalizer in the opening-round win over Orange County SC and added Locomotive's only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Alfaro is the only Locomotive player to have scored multiple goals in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this season.

SECOND HALF OFFENSE

In 2026, Locomotive has done most of its damage after halftime, scoring 20 goals in the second half compared to 15 in the first half, with two more coming in stoppage time. At home, the club has been particularly dangerous coming out of the break, with six of its nine goals scored between the 46th and 60th minute. On the road, Locomotive has been a late-game threat, netting nine of its 11 goals after the 60th minute.

NEW FACES

El Paso Locomotive FC will have two fresh faces available for Saturday's match against New Mexico United. Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham is set to make his club debut after recently joining on loan from Houston Dynamo FC, while Cristo Fernández is in line for his first appearance after earning a spot on the 18-man matchday roster.

BACK IN THE LINEUP

Carl Sainté rejoins El Paso after representing Haiti at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With his call-up, Sainté became one of the first active USL Championship players to compete in a FIFA World Cup. Haiti faced Scotland, Morocco, and Brazil in the group stage but did not advance to the knockout rounds.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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