Oakland Roots Sports Club Signs Three from Project 51O to First Team Academy Contracts

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland Roots SC announce the addition of three more players to First Team Academy Contracts pending league and federation approval. 17-year-old Gavin Stone, 17-year-old Etienne Lopez and 19-year-old Isaac Rosenthal will join the first team ahead of Saturday.

Stone is a midfield product of Project 51O having been with the program for more than a year. Stone will wear the number 53 for the first team.

Lopez is a defender and a product of Project 51O having been with the program for more than a year. Lopez will wear the number 38 for the first team.

Rosenthal is a goalkeeper and product of Project 51O having been with the program since the start of 2026. Rosenthal will wear the number 70 for the first team.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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