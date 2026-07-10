El Futuro - New Mexico United Academy to Hold Tryouts
Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United's USL Academy is seeking to add 4-6 players to our USL Academy U20 roster for the remainder of the 2026 season and Spring 2027 season. We are looking for ambitious, hardworking players who are committed to maximizing their development in a professional environment. Players selected for the Academy will be expected to fully commit to the program and uphold the standards of New Mexico United.
Our Academy has helped numerous players continue their soccer journey at the collegiate level while providing Academy Contract opportunities for players such as Taren Wente, Kyle Hofmann, Grady Gilchrist, Fabian Mata, Winston Starr and more. Academy contracts allow for Academy players to play at the professional level with New Mexico United's first team without losing college eligibility.
Tryouts will take place on Monday, August 3rd and Tuesday, August 4th from 7-8:30 PM at Kramer Field.
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