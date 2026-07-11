Match Preview: Miami FC at Sarasota Paradise

Published on July 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ SAR

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. ET

Venue: Premier Sports Complex (Sarasota, Florida)

Forecast: 86 degrees with a chance of rain at kickoff

How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA) & YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC travels to Sarasota on Saturday night for its final 2026 USL Cup group stage match with a place in the Quarterfinals still within reach.

The club enters the match with six points and remains in contention for one of the tournament's Wild Card berths. While Miami can no longer finish atop the group, a regulation victory by multiple goals would significantly strengthen its chances of advancing, with results elsewhere around the league helping determine the final Wild Card standings.

Miami heads into Saturday's cup match after being held to a 1-1 draw by Birmingham Legion FC last Sunday. The club controlled much of the match and created several scoring opportunities but was unable to capitalize before Birmingham equalized late in the second half.

Miami will now turn its attention to the USL Cup, where every goal could prove crucial in the race for a place in the Quarterfinals.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Sarasota Paradise

Sarasota Paradise hosts Miami FC in its final USL Cup group stage match looking to finish its cup campaign on a high note in front of its home supporters.

Representing USL League One, Sarasota has embraced the opportunity to compete against Championship opposition throughout the tournament and will be eager to close out the group stage with a strong result.

Miami can expect a disciplined opponent that will look to stay organized defensively while creating opportunities on the counterattack in what promises to be a competitive cup matchup.

Head-to-Head

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between Miami FC and Sarasota Paradise.

With no previous meetings between the clubs, both sides enter with a clean slate. For Miami, however, the objective is clear as the visitors look to keep their USL Cup campaign alive with a result that could send them to the Quarterfinals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 10, 2026

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